The area’s marquee game has arrived as Class A No. 6 Greenbrier West faces No. 11 James Monroe Friday night in Lindside. There are playoff implications aplenty, and, ironically, if the playoffs started this week this would be a round one game.
Both teams are undefeated, Greenbrier West 6-0 and James Monroe 5-0.
Both teams have been predicated on tough defenses. Greenbrier West started the season with a school-record five shutouts before surrendering 12 points to Shady Spring last week. James Monroe has given up just 28 points and has three shutouts this season.
It’s no question that both teams have had no problem putting up the points this season. How they go about trying to do that against the other team’s top-notch defense likely won’t be a question.
Greenbrier West, in addition to giving up just two points per game, is averaging 40.8 yards per game, 52.5 in the last four.
The Cavaliers have a heavy run-based team led by senior returning first-team all-state running back Ty Nickell, who has rushed for 1,214 yards on 107 carries with 21 touchdowns. Nickell is averaging 67.8 percent of the Cavaliers' rushing yardage and is scoring on 19.6 percent of his carries. He averages 202.3 yards per game and 11.3 yards per carry. At 6-foot, 220 pounds, he is a load to bring down.
The Cavaliers can throw the ball at a high-completion clip. Both of their quarterbacks – Tucker Lilly and Cole Vandall – have over 200 yards passing. Lilly is 10-of-19 for 209 yards and three touchdowns and Vandall is 21-of-31 for 289 yards. Combined the duo is completing 62 percent of its passes.
Save a 6-0 win on the road at 2-3 Pendleton County, James Monroe is averaging 40 points per game and has done a lot of that through the air since the return of Eli Allen to the squad. A first-team all-stater last season at defensive back after an eight-interception season, Allen initially in the summer decided to forego his senior season to concentrate on his basketball career, where he is a potential Division I recruit and a two-time first-team all-stater.
After a change of heart, Allen returned in Week 4 and is taking care of business through the air. He has 12 catches for 255 yards and six touchdowns. Running back Cooper Ridgeway has 12 receptions for 219 yards and four touchdowns and 474 yards rushing and three touchdowns.
Quarterback Layton Dowdy, part of a three-headed monster last season as a freshman, has assumed control of the quarterback position and has not disappointed, leading the area with 13 touchdown passes, 10 since the return of Allen in the Mavericks' third game of the season.
Dowdy is 33-of-53 (62.3 percent) for 678 yards and has been picked off just three times. He is coming off a career-best game against PikeView Monday, going 11-of-15 for 226 yards and four touchdowns.
James Monroe beat PikeView 35-0 in a game that was postponed from Friday to Monday because of the threat of bad weather due to Hurricane Ian.
James Monroe beat Greenbrier West 20-14 last season in Charmco and leads the all-time series 9-2. Five of the 11 have been decided by a touchdown or less.
No. 6 Huntington (4-1) at No. 9 Woodrow Wilson (5-1)
The Flying Eagles are off to a running start – literally – looking to virtually tie up a playoff spot with a signature victory over the No. 6 Highlanders.
And the Flying Eagles have piled up the rushing yardage. In six games Woodrow has 2,141 yards on 279 carries, an average of 356.8 yards per game and 7.7 yard per rush.
Woodrow has six rushers with over 160 yards this season, those six amassing 28 rushing touchdowns. Matt Moore leads the way with 604 on a team-high 77 carries, Darmonté Mitchell has 520 on 47 carries, Nate Grayton 279 on 44 carries and Tylai Kimble 275 on 22 carries. Kimble has seven rushing scores on his 22 totes.
A lot of that can be attributed to the play of the Flying Eagles’ line. The seven-man front of left tight end Caiden Wallace, left tackle Will Elkins, left guard Tyree Fowlkes, center Bryant Hill, right guard Christian Burks, right tackle Drake Bowling and tight end Alex Blankenship has paved the way for the rushing attack.
“We knew having a senior dominant line they would be better than last year,” coach Street Sarrett said. “But they have done really well so far this year. One of their strong points besides being tough and strong is they always listen and do exactly what every coach tells them to do, and they are great communicators. They watch film as a group better than any offensive line I’ve ever been around.”
The 5-1 mark is Woodrow Wilson’s best start since going 8-0 to start the 2005 season.
Woodrow Wilson’s last win over Huntington came on Oct. 15, 2010, a 24-20 win at Van Meter Stadium. Huntington has won 11 straight and leads the all-time series 15-8.
Greenbrier East (2-3) at Oak Hill (3-3)
For one of these two Class AAA schools to remain in contention for a potential playoff spot, this game is a must. Both are currently in the Top 20 in the playoff ratings.
Oak Hill has been strong on defense all season. Even in their losses there are positives from the Red Devils defense.
It held Independence to a season-low 40 points and took Princeton to triple overtime and held the Tigers to a season-low 20 points in a 20-17 loss.
The problem has been finding enough offense. The Red Devils are averaging 69 yards rushing and 78.3 yards total offense in their three losses, and 261 and 14 of their 15 rushing touchdowns and 330.3 yards of total offense in the three wins.
Oak Hill had just 38 yards of total offense in last week’s loss to Class AAA No. 8 Cabell Midland.
Greenbrier East is coming off a 44-6 win against Hampshire and running back Ian Cline (85-492-8) and quarterback Monquelle Davis (42-302-2) both topped 100 yards in the victory.
East is opposite Oak Hill, having no problem finding offense for the most part, but the Spartans have had trouble stopping teams, giving up 22.6 points per game, 31 per game in the three losses.
Two of the area's top kickers will be on display in this game, Oak Hill’s Ethan Vargo-Thomas (also one of the Red Devils' top players overall) and Greenbrier East’s Noah Dotson.
Greenbrier East leads the all-time series 18-8 but the Red Devils have won the last two meetings.
No. 10 Man (5-1) at Shady Spring (2-4)
For the second straight week the Tigers face a Top 10 Class A team when the Hillbillies come calling.
It’s been a rough year for the Tigers.
Shady Spring has a young team, and even some of the key upperclassmen haven’t had much varsity time.
Running back Adam Richmond didn’t play last season but has responded well with 395 yards and five touchdowns and 150 yards receiving and another touchdown.
Quarterback Brady Green, a first-year junior starter who hadn’t played since middle school and was out last year with a knee injury, has been undaunted by heavy pressure this season to throw for 636 yards and four touchdowns.
A pair of vets in James Sellards (76 carries, 327 yards, three touchdowns) and big-play receiver Tyler Mackey (11-338-3, average of 30.7 yards per catch and a 58-yard touchdown pass) give the Tigers another pair of playmakers.
Midland Trail (4-2) at Liberty (1-4)
Midland Trail saw its four-game win streak come to an against Class AA Nicholas County and is trying to right the ship against Liberty. This week they will try to right the ship against another Class AA team, traveling to Glen Daniel.
Trail struggled in all aspects offensively against the No. 8 Grizzlies in a 37-0 loss, amassing just 42 yards rushing and 34 passing. The Patriots had averaged over 205 yards passing entering the game.
The tandem of quarterback Jaden Gladwell (57-113-9-1,055-11) and receiver Cody Harrell (31-580-4) will look to get on track against a Liberty team that has surrendered 36.6 points this season.
Trail is currently No. 18 in Class A, just outside the current 16-team playoff field.
Midland Trail leads the series 9-3 but the Raiders won the last meeting 34-20 in 2019.
Other games involving area teams:
Sherman (1-4) at Summers County (2-3): The Bobcats look to bounce back from a 13-12 loss to Trail two weeks ago (coming off a bye) behind the running duo of Drake Cole (86-649-5) and Duke Dodson (58-415-6). It’s the first meeting between the two since 1994.
Meadow Bridge (1-4) at Webster County (2-4): The Wildcats are also coming off a bye after facing the area single-A gauntlet trifecta of Midland Trail, James Monroe and Greenbrier West, the final two shutouts.
Braxton County (1-4) at Nicholas County (4-1): Grizzlies running back Kaleb Clark has quietly put together a quality season with 814 yards and nine touchdowns in five games, and he had two 200-yard games for Nicholas County. The Grizzlies have won four straight and lead the all-time series with Braxton 36-8-2.
Richwood (2-5) at Wyoming East (1-4): The Warriors are coming off their first win of the year, 45-6 over River View, and quarterback Jackson Danielson had a career-high 214 yards rushing and five touchdowns. The two teams have never met in football.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.