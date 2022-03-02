Cavs hope to make numbers advantage work

Greenbrier West will take 13 wrestlers to Huntington this weekend, looking to reclaim its Class A state championship.
Conventional wisdom might suggest that gives the Cavaliers an advantage, especially considering the next highest number of qualifiers is seven by Cameron. But as coach Jeremy Tincher is quick to point out, that advantage won't mean diddly if they do nothing with it.
"Thirteen guys have got to win matches, too," Tincher said. "Taking 13 and all 13 of them winning matches are two completely different things. I think all 13 can go and win at least one match, and honestly I think we've got six or seven who can win multiple matches. ... On paper, it looks like we should have an advantage, but that doesn't necessarily mean anything.
"If you take guys down there and they go 0-2, thanks for playing along. We're glad you qualified. But it really doesn't do you any good (as a team)."
It's a subject that has come up at practice. The Cavaliers would like to get back to the top of the mountain, a process that will start Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at Mountain Health Arena.
West won the Class A state title in 2019 and 2020 before being dethroned by Moorefield last season.
"I remember every kid we took, we took nine of them and every one of them won nine matches, and we ended up winning by 15 or 20 points," Tincher said. "Those kids who didn't place, they were winning matches. You add up their total points scored, that ended up being the difference, even though they didn't place, because they won matches."
The Cavs came out of the Region 3 tournament with three champions: Tucker Lilly at 113 pounds, Moses Gray at 132 and Brad Blevins at 138.
Austin McKenzie (106), Clayton Robinson (126), Jayden Robinson (160) and Cole Vandall (182) were all runners-up.
The team's third place finish with 221 points at Region 3 behind Class AA Independence and Herbert Hoover was further illustration of how much they improved week-to-week this season.
"I kind of changed some things up practice wise from what we typically do," Tincher said. "Steve (Tincher, brother and assistant coach) and I sat down and talked about some changes we could make to improve our performance on the weekend. I think some of the changes we made really — I don't know that things you do in practice always improve performance, but I think in this situation, the things we were doing, the things we changed up really improved the way we were wrestling on the weekend.
"From about Braxton County (Jan. 15) to regionals, if you look at our kids and how they were wrestling, the things we were doing in practice were helping them get better each week. And not just one kid or two kids. It seemed like the whole team was improving every week."
Among the changes was getting more one-on-one matches in the mat room.
"I'm not a big live-wrestle fan, because I'm always scared of getting somebody hurt," Tincher said. "When you've dealt with as many injuries as I've dealt with over the last four or five years, it concerns me. And I think one of the dumbest things you can do as a coach is get kids hurt in practice. When you're beatin' and bangin', beatin' and bangin' every day, every day, every day, the risk factors go way up. Having to sit kids out for a week or two because of injury really sets them back a lot, and it takes a long time to get them back to where they were pre-injury.
"But Steve and I talked about it and we decided to roll the dice with it. We implemented a lot more live wrestling, along with some weight training at the same time. We were splitting them into groups. We had a group lifting and a group wrestling. I just think it helped our cardio and it got them acclimated to live wrestling for an extended period of time, and I think it just made them better."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com
Region 3 state qualifiers
Class AA-A
106 pounds: Dillon Perdue (I), Austin McKenzie (GW), Walker Furrow (SS), Orion Taylor (HH)
113: Tucker Lilly (GW), Jonathan Pauley (HH), Seth Snuffer (I), Noah Hines (NC)
120: Joshua Goode (SS), Dylan Corbin (HH), Josh Dudley (Rw), Jovan Robinson (GW)
126: Michael Einzel (L), Clayton Robinson (GW), Jonathan Cottrell (HH), Kenzie Taylor (I)
132: Moses Gray (GW), Joseph White (HH), Ashton Goodson (I), Dakota Notingham (MT)
138: Brad Blevins (GW), Caleyb Nichols (I), Noah Franklin (HH), Tucker Ransom (SS)
145: Judah Price (I), Landen Chambers (SS), Preston Thomas (NC), Evan Vandall (GW)
152: Andrew Rollyson (HH), Colton Miller (I), Darren Vaughan (GW), Jackie Ferguson (WC)
160: Wyatt Baldwin (HH), Jayden Robinson (GW), Keyshawn Phillips (PV), Perry Knight (WC)
170: Dalton Hanshaw (NC), Colten Caron (I), Dalton Heath (GW), Kaden Lephew (MT)
182: Connor Jones (NC), Cole Vandall (GW), Derrick Hypes (I), Hunter Cantley (L)
195: Joshua Hart (I), Austin Derringer (HH), John Bowman (MT), Reece Baldwin (GW)
220: Atticus Goodson (I), Robby Knight (MT), Tyler Workman (Rw), Tyler Spencer (HH)
285: Mason Atkinson (HH), Logan Isom (I), Kellen Queen (MT), Ethan Brown (GW)
Class AAA
106 pounds: Garrett Johnson (WW), Ben McComas (GW), Will Godby (GE), Caitlyn Ash (SA)
113: J.J. Bailes (WW), Josh Sergent (R), Parker Hale (GE), Mahala Finley (P)
120: Tyler Roark (WW), Sam Giordano (SA), Aden Fleshman (GE), Mattie Pauley (GW)
126: Matthew McAfee (SA), Trace Hatfield (P), Josh Slack (R), Jacob Meadows (WW)
132: Moses Eads (SA), David Pomero (R), Vance Neal (WW), Hayden Keffer (OH)
138: Kaleb Ramirez (R), Saige Walls (GW), Braxton Huffman (SA), Micah Fisher (GE)
145: Colton Spradling (SA), Conner Padgett (P), Joseph Cook (R), Jacob Reeves (WW)
152: Ethan Osborne (WW), Will James (SA), Michael Hamilton (R), Alijah Nichols (GE)
160: Mason Wills (OH), Alex Webb (WW), Sam Sheets (R), Thomas Trexler (P)
170: Zach Holstein (R), Carter Meacum (P), Sam Evans (OH), Landon Jones (WW)
182: Elijah Edge (SA), Hinkley Carter (WW), Austin Roberts (GE), Jotunn Amburgey (SC)
195: Jay Jones (WW), Seth Anderson (GW), Maxwell Underwood (OH), Matthew Holderby (R)
220: Jerron Allen (SA), Gabriel Truman (OH), Thomas Mullins (GE), Jai’Ernest Keys (SC)
285: Jackson Evans (WW), Colton Naylor (OH), Calvin Roberts (GE), Nijil Amburgey (SC)