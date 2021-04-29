Cavs, Highlanders win in OT

Kaiden Pack has gotten the job done more than once for Greenbrier West. His biggest to date came Wednesday.
Pack’s 3-pointer at the buzzer sent the game into overtime and the Cavaliers went on to upset James Monroe 64-57 in a Class A Region 3 co-final in Lindside.
“We tried to get the ball in Kaiden’s hands and screen for him to get an opening,” Cavaliers coach Jared Robertson said. “They only had four team fouls and fouled once, and I was glad they didn’t foul again. He just made a phenomenal shot that will go down in Cavalier basketball history.”
The win vaults the Cavaliers (11-7) into next week’s state tournament. They are the No. 6 seed and will take on No. 3 Pendleton County Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Pack led West with 26 points on the night. Brandon Oscar hit three 3-pointers on his way to 14 points, while Chase Boggs hit two trifectas and finished with 13 points.
Shad Sauvage scored a game-high 33 points for the Mavericks (17-2). Eli Allen finished with 13 points.
Webster County 82, Greater Beckley Christian 81, OT
upper glade — Carter Williams’ putback with one second left in overtime lifted defending Class A state champion Webster County to an 82-81 win over Greater Beckley Christian in a Class A Region 3 co-final Wednesday night.
John Rose hit two free throws to put the Crusaders ahead 81-80 with less than 20 seconds left in OT before Williams hit his game-winner.
Rye Gadd scored 25 points and Williams 21 for the Highlanders. Kaden Cutlip added 19 and Devin Coley finished with 10.
Kaden Smallwood scored a game-high 26 for the Crusaders, who finished the season 8-8. Jordan McInnis powered his way to 25 and B.J. Mitchell added 17.
Webster will be the No. 4 seed at the state tournament and will take on No. 5 Clay-Battelle Tuesday at 9 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian
Ezra Drumheller 4, Kaden Smallwood 26, Jordan McInnis 25, B.J. Mitchell 17, John Rose 9.
Webster County (11-6)
Kaden Cutlip 19, Carter Williams 21, Rye Gadd 25, Connor Bell 5, Devin Coley 10, Gage Groggs 2.
GBC 11 22 26 11 11 — 81
WC 19 22 13 16 12 — 82
3-point goals — GBC: 5 (Smallwood 3, Mitchell, Rose); WC: 9 (Cutlip 2, Williams, Gadd 3, Bell, Coley 2). Fouled out — GBC: Mitchell, Drumheller; WC: Gadd.