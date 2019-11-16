Cavs dominate Bulldogs in playoff win

Charmco — Prior to Saturday, it had been five years since Greenbrier West participated in the playoffs.
You wouldn’t have been able to tell.
The Class A No. 4 Cavaliers made quick work of No. 13 Tygarts Valley 52-13 Saturday in Charmco.
It was Greenbrier West's first playoff win since 2013 and for the Cavaliers faithful, it was worth the wait.
“The kids just think that every week's a new week and they have to show up to play,” Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris said. "They step up and do what they have to. We've got a tougher one next week and they're not through."
The only thing the Cavs could do wrong still didn’t hurt them. After underestimating the opening kickoff, they were forced to down the ball at their own three, but that task wasn’t as daunting as it seemed.
After 12 plays, West found the end zone when running back Noah Brown powered in from 20 yards. Kaiden Pack found Lawson Vaughn for the two-point conversion and the Cavs never looked back.
After a grueling drive, the Bulldogs’ defense was granted no breaks. On the ensuing kickoff, the Cavs came up with the ball after a squib kick bounced off a Bulldog. Afterward, it was again Brown who found paydirt, following a 28-yard run with a 12-yard scoring scamper.
“We can say it now, but we weren't too sure Noah would play,” Harris said. "He got hurt last week and had been nursing an injury all week. We decided to test the waters and see how he could do and he stepped up and did what we thought he could do."
The next two West scores were a display of the Cavs’ passing attack as Pack and Vaughn hooked up for scores of 19 and 26 yards, sandwiching a 1-yard touchdown run from Tygarts Valley.
The final score of the first half came via Pack, who scrambled 11 yards with a minute left for a touchdown. He then converting on the two-point attempt to make it a 38-6 game at the break.
The slowing scored after the intermission, but it was still West that dominated, getting a 41-yard touchdown run from Pack and a 59-yard score from Cole McClung.
"Kaiden had a really good game last week," Harris said. "A lot of people lock in on Noah and our other guys were just stepping up. Levi Weikle, Cole McClung and Kaiden, they all stepped up. This game was probably the most we've thrown and Kaiden did a really good job throwing and running it."
West will now turn its attention to No. 5 Williamstown, a team that played in the state championship game last season. The Cavs (10-1) will host the quarterfinal game next weekend. The date and time will be announced Sunday.
"I was up there Friday night and they have a really good football team," Harris said. "They're really well coached and they've got some speed. The quarterback throws it well. They're probably the toughest football team we're going to see at this time and we're going to have to really have a good week and step up to play them."
GW (10-1): 14 24 8 6 — 52
TV (7-4): 0 6 0 7 — 13
First quarter
GW: Brown 20 rush, (Vaughn pass from Pack); 6:55
GW: Brown 12 rush (Conversion fails); 5:49
Second quarter
GW: Vaughn 19 pass from Pack (Brown run)
TV: Boggs 1 rush (Kick fails); 5:30
GW: Vaughn 26-yard pass from Pack (Pack run); 3:59
GW: Pack 11 rush (Pack run); 1:02
Third quarter
GW: Pack 41 rush (Brown run); 0:37
Fourth quarter
GW: McClung 59 rush (Conversion fails); 8:21
TV: Row 62-yard pass from Bright (Kick Depp); 3:58
Individual statistics
Rushing — GW: Cole McClung 11-131, Noah Brown 13-133, Kaiden Pack 8-97; TV: Daniel White 12-77, Caden Boggs 10-13, Josh Bright 7-7, Brandon Bennett 3-4
Passing — GW: Kaiden Pack 13-18-77; TV: Josh Bright 8-12-107
Receiving — GW: Levi Weikle 11-36, Lawson Vaughn 2-45; TV: White 2-16, Depp 1-9, Row 4-81, George 1-1.