hico – Dale Boone did a lot of heavy lifting Thursday night in a huge Class A Region 3, Section 2 showdown with Midland Trail. Fortunately, he had big enough shoulders to handle the job.
Boone pitched a complete-game gem, had a big two-run double that provided the winning runs and to wrap it up when his double didn’t quite make it out of the park in scored later by stealing home. He inserted himself everywhere, mound, plate and basepaths.
Added up, his contribution and some key baserunning by the cagey Brayden McClung resulted in the Cavaliers’ big 5-2 win in a game that lasted just 1:53.
“Let’s be honest,” Greenbrier West coach Matt McClung said, sizing up Boone’s sizable contribution. “He put the game on his shoulders and said, ‘I’ve got this.’ He threw a heck of a game, a complete game, he had a two-RBI double, and then caught the catcher sleeping there (on the steal of home). So, he gave us three runs on his own and held them to two so that’s a pretty good game from him.”
On the mound Boone gave up just four hits, two runs, one earned, and struck out 10, including the side in the seventh to end the game. He needed just 91 pitches to complete the game, 63 for strikes.
“I gained about 10 miles an hour on my fastball since last year and they haven’t seen me yet,” Boone said. “I came out feeling strong.”
And he looked it for seven innings.
It was a heavyweight dual between Boone and Trail’s Larry Bigham, who pitched a whale of a game himself, going the distance and giving up four hits, five earned runs with four walks and 14 strikeouts.
“Their pitcher was better than us today,” Midland Trail John Mark Kincaid said. “Both pitchers dominated the game, let’s just be honest. We didn’t play clean enough to beat them. They manufactured their plays. Their experience showed and our inexperience should at some positions even though we have a lot of seniors. They just beat us.”
The Cavaliers did manufacture early run support, mainly through the base-running of McClung.
He led off the game with a single, stole second and third and then scored when a throw down to third went awry. For the game McClung had five steals and was 2 for 3 with two runs.
“I would hate to be a pitcher with Brayden McClung on the base paths because he is going to stretch his leads as far as he can,” said Matt McClung, his coach-dad. “He’s got the green light. Brayden never gets the steal sign. We want the pitcher and catcher to always be thinking. We want him to cause havoc. He’s a really good leadoff. He battles pitchers. He gets on base. Then when he gets on base, he runs the bases super well.”
A disputed home run by Aaron Dempsey in the bottom of the third knotted it a 1-1. If that home run ball went 270 feet, West’s tie-breaking run was generated by a hit that probably didn’t go 10 feet.
Ethan Holliday was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth, and with one out Cole Vandall hit a ball that trickled out in front the plate. He legged out the single and, in the meantime, Holliday raced to third. The throw there got away from the Trail infielder and Holliday raced home with the tie-breaking run.
“We struggle with (Bigham), he’s a good pitcher,” coach McClung said. “When we got kids on base, we had to be aggressive, and force those guys to make mistakes and force them to make plays. We were able to manufacture some runs and usually, with Dale, you only need a couple of runs.”
That turned out to be a a big run.
“We’re playing at their field, they just got a home run and we had to get momentum back,” McClung said. “Once a team gets momentum it’s hard to stop that train. So, we were able to get someone on a base, get another run and get the lead back and it kind of took the air out of them a little bit.”
The home run off the bat of Aaron Dempsey that tied it was a point of consternation in the third.
The ball kept carrying to right field and Greenbrier West’s bench thought the ball was at the base of the fence, urging right fielder Dakota Hamrick to get the ball back in. He didn’t raise his hand signaling a ball had gone under the fence or was stuck in the fence, which would be a ground rule double. He had to hop the fence to retrieve the ball.
The umpires conferred and ruled it a home run.
“It was, their right fielder said it was out by 10 feet,” Kincaid said. “It was over. He (coach McClung) was working, just like you’re supposed to.”
“You know, I’m going to take Dale’s side on this one, no it wasn’t,” McClung said, laughing. “Maybe it was. I don’t know. (Hamrick) said it was over, I don’t know. I’m going to take Dale’s side in this.”
Boone dealt the Patriots a critical blow in the sixth, delivering a two-run double that chased home McClung and Holliday, who nearly caught the speedy McClung between third and home.
“I came up there hoping to see something I liked,” Boone said. “I took the first one and the second one was perfect, right in my wheelhouse. I just barreled up. I did (think it was out) for a second one.”
It also struck a big blow as far as sectional seeding goes.
“It’s nice getting the first one,” Boone said. “We lost here last year in a tough game (8-7) last year. This really matters in the sectional championship. It’s much easier to play them at home than to go someplace else. Hopefully we can get the one seed over (defending state champion) Charleston Catholic.”
Greenbrier West improved to 2-2 and will beat Pigeon Forge on Monday. Trail is now 1-2 and plays Van Monday.
GW 100 103 0 — 5 4 1
MT 001 000 1 — 2 4 1
GW: Dale Boone and Ethan Holliday. MT: Larry Bigham and Will McGraw. WP – Boone. LP – Bigham. Hitting – GW: Brayden McClung 2-3 (2 runs, 5 SB), Ethan Holliday (2 runs), Dale Boone 1-2 (run, 2 rbi), Cole Vandall 1-3, MT: Aaron Dempsey 1-3 (HR, run, rbi), Bo Persinger 1-2, Alex Dempsey 1-2, Bradley Fink 1-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.