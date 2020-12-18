Cavaliers will put a younger team on the mat

Should Greenbrier West get the chance to defend its back-to-back Class A state championships, it will have to do so without many of the wrestlers who helped win those titles.
“We’re just going to be young,” veteran coach Jeremy Tincher said. “I’m going to have a lot of kids that have wrestled. All my freshmen have wrestled for a long time. They’re just going to be young. We’re going to end up starting five or six of those freshmen.
“I’ve got a really good group of sophomores and juniors that maybe have not been in the varsity lineup because of the kids that were in front of them. You graduate six seniors off of a wrestling team — how many times are you going to do that? They were behind some really good seniors, but they’ve been in our room for a while and they know the system. It’s just their turn to get out and put a product out on the mat.”
With all winter sports practices delayed until Jan. 11, Tincher will have to wait to see just how well it will all mesh. The first wrestling matches can be held on Jan. 25 and there will be myriad guidelines in place with the threat of Covid-19 in mind.
Should it all work out, the Cavaliers will go in without the services of some impact wrestlers.
John Parks (170 pounds) and Isaac Brown (285) were Region 3 champions. Marshall Clere (113) was a regional runner-up but wound up advancing to the state championship match. Parks finished fourth in the state and Brown fifth.
And that doesn’t even count Chase Patterson, who missed the entire season because of injury, and Mylik Cox, who was lost for the year just three weeks in. Also graduated is Justin Wilhelm.
One ace the Cavaliers would seem to hold is senior Noah Brown, last season’s state champion at 220. Brown, who finished 42-1, was the state tournament’s Most Outstanding Wrestler in Class A, and his only loss was to Parkersburg South’s Braxton Amos in the finals of the WSAZ Invitational. Amos won the last two Dutton Awards as the top wrestler in West Virginia.
The delay to the start of the season could be of benefit to Brown, who was injured in the Cavaliers’ first-round football playoff game against Madonna on Nov. 14.
“He got dinged up at the end of football, but I think he’s getting better,” Tincher said. “I know he’s doing some working out on his own. He’s already started the process of taking care of his weight. ... I think ‘Buddha’ is going to be healthy, and wherever he ends up weight-wise, he should obviously be favored. He’s a returning state champion and I think the only guy out there who can beat Noah is Noah.”
Several wrestlers got experience last year, particularly while filling in for the starters when they were sick or injured.
Tincher looks for a good year out of senior Ferrin Moul, who came on in the second half of the season and was second in Region 3 at 182. Junior Brad Blevins (third, 132) hit the weight room hard after the state tournament. Sophomore Clayton Robinson (fourth, 120) had “an eye-opening experience” at the state tournament, Tincher said. He’s expecting big improvement there.
Mason Brown, Isaac’s younger brother, has a “high ceiling,” Tincher said. Brown is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore.
Meanwhile, the freshmen may lack high school experience, but they know what it takes to be successful. Cole Vandall was the 171-pound champion for Western Greenbrier at the WSAZ Invitational last season. Tucker Lilly was fourth at 90 pounds and Moses Gray fourth at 102.
The WSAZ is considered the middle schools’ state tournament.
Tincher was mentally prepared for a less experienced team even before the final curtain closed on last season’s state tournament.
“We’ve only got two kids coming back that’s ever scored a point at the state wrestling tournament,” he said. “That’s a little different from where we typically are, but I knew this was coming. That group in front of them was arguably as good a group that’s ever been there. They won two state titles. There’s five state place winners out of that group. So I knew this was coming. But, in the same respect, I enjoy coaching young teams because they’re excited to learn. They want to get better. They’re just very open to learning more technique, good technique at the high school level.
“If this group of freshmen stays together, along with our sophomores and juniors, they’ll have an opportunity to win another state title.”
