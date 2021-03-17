institute - Wednesday morning, Class A No. 5 Greenbrier West had a golden opportunity to show it belonged in the conversation as one of the elite teams in the state of West Virginia.
Standing in its way was an old nemesis, Class AA No. 1 Williamstown.
Meeting for the the third year in a row inside the Walker Convocation Center, the Cavaliers and the Yellow Jackets dueled in a classic battle in the newly named, Par Mar Stores Shootout at the Big House on the campus of W.Va. State University.
The game featured 11 ties and 17 lead changes, but when the final horn sounded, Greenbrier West had rallied from a four-point deficit after three quarters, to knock off Williamstown, 67-66 in a thriller.
"They believe in themselves now," Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson said. "Last year we could press the average teams, but we struggled to press the good teams. Now we are to the point where the kids believe in it. We feel like we can press and run against anybody. If we can go out and do that with Williamstown, the sky's the limit for us. Hopefully we can build on this and not be satisfied. We have a ton of big games left and we are excited. I am just really proud of these kids."
The Cavaliers entered the final eight minutes trailing by four points after Williamstown standout Sam Cremeans had burned West for 14 of his game-high 33 points in the third quarter.
That performance came on the heels of five straight points to end the first half, including a 3-pointer as time expired, to tie the game at 30 apiece.
"Cremeans and (Xavier) Caruthers are their stud players. We tried to mix in some triangle-and-2 and box-and-1 on (Cremeans)," Robertson said. "We got a little lucky because they missed a couple down the stretch. (Cremeans) impressed me and he is a great kid. They are state champions contenders, no doubt about it."
Brandon Oscar opened the final period with a huge 3-pointer which was followed by a floater from Pack to give the lead back to Greenbrier West.
The long ball from Oscar was part of a 19-point performance. Playing his first year for the Cavaliers, it was the game that Robertson knew Oscar had in him.
"Brandon is a super guard. It is really nice having him along with (Chase) Boggs and Pack that can run the point a little bit," Robertson explained. "All three can handle the ball and shoot outside. That is one of the big reasons we went to this spread-out offense. Brandon wasn't very happy his first couple games because he struggled shooting the ball. I told him to keep shooting and take good shots, it will come. He made one early and his confidence really took off."
Pack had a different version of why his teammate had his breakout game.
"I have been messing with him because his first two games were iffy. So I told him he was a practice player," Pack said, laughing. "He really stepped up today. He made his first one and as soon as it fell I knew he was going to have a great game. He is a great player and has a great attitude."
The Yellow Jackets regained the lead briefly on two free throws before free throws from Pack and a turnaround jumper from Evan McDade placed West back in front.
For the first six minutes of the final period, West had kept Cremeans quiet, that all changed with 1:52 to play with his team down four points. Five straight points from Cremeans gave Williamstown the lead with 52 seconds to play.
However, the final minute belonged to Pack who put his team on his back down the stretch.
"This win means everything to us. We have had some questionable games and we really needed this one," Pack said. "We were ready for this game. I rely on my teammates, but when it came down to crunchtime, I wanted to take the blame if it went the other way, In my mind, I was scoring. They have great defenders, but with my ego, nobody was guarding me and that was my mindset."
Pack attacked the basket and was fouled. His two free throws gave West the lead, but his effort was quickly answered by a deuce from Caruthers. Undaunted, Pack went straight to basket on the next possession, hitting a floater for the eventual game winner.
"He is a great ball player. I can't say enough about what he does to help us," Robertson said of Pack. "People talk about stat sheet stuffers, you look at his stat sheet, he does a little bit of everything. He forced it a couple of times today, but he finally calmed down and realized our other kids can make shots. Once they started making shots, (Williamstown) had to get out of their box-and-1. They struggled to guard him one-on-one when they didn't have the zone behind him."
Pack fished the game with 14 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Boggs scored 13 and Lawson Vaughan had 10. Boggs, Oscar and Chase McClung had six rebounds each. Caruthers scored 13 for Williamstown.
"I thought the game was a little sloppy from both sides, but credit Greenbrier West. It was exciting, but a little sloppy," Williamstown head coach Scott Sauro said. "I think they made more hustle plays than we did. In a one-point game, you can point to a million different things that happened. We probably needed to take the ball to the rim a little more. We weren't sharp offensively and we didn't shoot it well. That is the game of basketball. We have to bring our best effort every day and when you don't, a team will sneak up and get you."
Greenbrier West (2-1) now travels to Naugatuck Friday night for a rematch with Class A No. 2 Tug Valley. The Panthers edged the Cavaliers by two points to open the season in Charmco.
Greenbrier West (2-1)
Kaiden pack 14, Logan Shresbery 7, Chase McClung 4, Brandon Oscar 19, Chase Boggs 13, Lawson Vaughan 10. Totals: 25-50 11-12 67.
Williamstown (4-1)
Seth Hammer 5, Alex Irwin 4, Ryan Wager 1, Sam Cremeans 33, Baylor Haught 6, Zavier Caruthers 13, Garret Hill 4. Totals: 22-58 13-19 66.
Score by quarters
GW: 17 13 20 17 — 67
W: 18 12 24 12 — 66
3-point goals: GW 6 (Shrewsbery, Oscar 4, Boggs), W: 9 (Irwin, Cremeans 5, Caruthers 2). Fouled out: None