Cavaliers take momentum into Coalfield Invitational

Greenbrier West is coming off its most successful weekend of the season. Still, coach Jeremy Tincher tries to keep it in perspective.
The Cavaliers, ranked No. 2 in Class A, dominated the Single A Challenge last Saturday at Ritchie County. They placed four wrestlers in the finals and all four won championships, and West had 13 place winners overall.
Greenbrier West scored 240 points, and Williamstown was a distant second with 170.
"I feel like we went and did what we are capable of doing, and on paper what we should do," Tincher said. "It's a pretty good look of where we are single A wise.
"With the exception that Cameron wasn't there."
The annual tournament had seven of the state's top 10 Class A programs, but the top-ranked Dragons were glaring in their absence, and this is where Tincher's cautious approach originates.
"Them being the No. 1-ranked team right now, it would have been nice if they'd have been there and kind of seen how we match up head-to-head in a lot of those weight classes," Tincher said. "But all in all I felt like we put together a good weekend and did what we should have done."
Tucker Lilly (113 pounds), Moses Gray (132), Dalton Heath (170) and Cole Vandall (182) all walked away with titles as the Cavs went 4-0 in the finals. Three others placed third and three more finished fourth.
The only thing that seems to be lacking is consistency. Still, Tincher said he has been getting good performances out of his young wrestlers. At the Single A Challenge, freshman Jovan Robinson stood out at 120 pounds.
"He almost upset the No. 1 seed in his first match, had the kid on his back and just couldn't finish," Tincher said. "Then he wrestled all the way back and got third. So that was a really good showing for him. I think, more than anything, he brought a good mentality and a good approach to the day. That's what you get into with young kids. Sometimes they're going to show up and their minds are going to be right and they're going to be ready to go wrestle, and sometimes they're not.
"That's where the inconsistency part comes in. Hopefully it gives him a little confidence and he's able to build on that here at the end of the season and hopefully qualify and get to go to the state tournament."
The Cavaliers will spend this weekend at the Coalfield Conference Invitational at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School. Wrestling on Friday will begin at 3 p.m. with first round and any pigtail matches and the first round of consolations set to be contested.
The tournament will pick back up Saturday at 10 a.m.
With regionals coming up next week, Tincher said he learned long ago not to place too much significance on one match, but also acknowledges the significance of this weekend. Results from the Coalfield tournament will be used for seeding the regional tournament next weekend.
"Years ago I made the mistake of singling out matches or tournaments and circling them on the calendar and put all this importance on them, and then I felt like if we went and did well at that particular tournament, the kids were like, 'OK, we did that, we don't have to worry about the next one,'" Tincher said. "So I've learned the hard way over the years that it's just another wrestling tournament. It's this week, next week, the week after, it's just another wrestling tournament and you have to approach them all the same. If you're using the correct approach every week, then the geography shouldn't matter.
"With that being said, doing well this week definitely has an effect on what goes on the next two weeks. You do well this week and end up where you should, then you're going to get the seed you should for regionals and then hopefully you're able to do things there that you need to do to seed well at the state tournament. This week does have some importance in that respect."
