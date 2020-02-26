Cavaliers take low-key approach to Huntington

When Greenbrier West left Coal City after the Class AA/A Region 3 tournament, 10 wrestlers had qualified for the state tournament.
Unfortunately, Jayden Robinson, who qualified fourth at 160 pounds, was injured that weekend and has been unable to get healthy enough to compete in Huntington. So that knocks the number down to nine.
That's not necessarily a bad thing. The Cavaliers took nine wrestlers to the state tournament last year and came away with a state championship.
"Yeah, I thought about that, too," Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher said. "Maybe that's our number."
It's been a trying year for the Cavaliers, but still they go into the state tournament as favorites to repeat as Class A champs. Step one toward that goal comes Thursday at the Mountain Health Arena (formerly the Big Sandy Super Store Arena).
Wrestling will begin at 6:30 p.m. with first round matches in Class AA/A and Class AAA. Friday will start at 11:30 a.m. with quarterfinals and the first two consolation rounds. The semifinals and third round consolation matches will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Consolation semifinals and finals will be wrestled Saturday starting at 10:30 a.m. The state championship matches are set to start at 6 p.m.
The Cavaliers are looking to win their third state title under Tincher, adding to last year's win and the overall Class AA/A championship in 2013. That's the desire, but it doesn't necessarily dominate the conversation in the mat room.
"Last year was last year, and this year is another set of circumstances," Tincher said. "A lot of the same kids. If anything, the experience of being down there and wrestling in that setting I think is definitely in our favor.
"I don't feel like our kids are trying to hold on to anything. We try to approach it as just another wrestling match. In reality, that's what it is — it's just another wrestling match. That's how we try to approach it. We don't talk about it much. It's another wrestling match."
The approach may be low-key, but the Cavaliers still mean business.
"I do feel like the state title runs through Charmco," Tincher said, "and if somebody else is going to get it, they're going to have to go through us to do it. I think we're ready to fight back."
Getting off to a fast start is key.
"For us, it's just about controlling our nerves, especially on Thursday night," Tincher said. "That place is pretty electric on Thursday night. Everybody's ready to get going. I think the guy that controls his nerves is the guy that wins the match."
The Cavaliers had two regional champions in 220-pound junior Noah Brown and 285-pound senior Isaac Brown. Noah Brown is ranked first in the state and Isaac Brown is third.
Also qualifying were Marshall Clere (second, 113), Clayton Robinson (fourth, 120), Brad Blevins (third, 132), Eli White (fourth, 145). John Parks (second, 170), Ferrin Moul (second, 182) and Joey Terry (fourth, 195).
Jayden Robinson's spot will be filled by Independence senior Phil Spurlock, a late addition to the team who finished fifth at regionals.
"I think our kids, for one, they're tired of practicing, and I am, too," Tincher said. "I think they're ready to go wrestle. They understand that it's an opportunity. You put the work in and you go make the most of your opportunity. The hay's in the barn. That's it. You just go do it now."
