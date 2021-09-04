HINTON — Ty Nickell ran for 121 yards on 14 carries and Greenbrier West bounced back from Week 1 loss to defeat Summers County 20-8 Friday night.
Nickell scored on a 75-yard run, followed by a two-point conversion run from Cole Vandall.
Vandall had a 1-yard TD run and also completed a 43-yard scoring pass to Chase McClung as the Cavaliers improved to 1-1.
Andre Merriam-Harshaw led Summers (1-1) with 108 yards on 17 carries. He scored on a 1-yard run and added the conversion.
The Cavaliers are scheduled to host James Monroe next Friday, while Summers County will visit Shady Spring on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Greenbrier West 20, Summers County 8
Rushing — GW: Ty Nickell 14-121, Cole Vandall 17-22, Jayden Robinson 2-3, Marcus Adkins 3-(-1); SC: Andre Merriam-Harshaw 17-108, Duke Dodson 12-69, Benjamin Lane 4-20, Kalob Black 8-18, Peyton Miller 1-(-13), Julien Keaton 1-(-11), Brandon Isaac 5-(-19).
Passing — GW: Vandall 2-5-1-42; SC: Isaac 2-6-1-36.
Receiving — GW: Chase McClung 1-43, Nickell 1-(-1); SC: Drake Cole 1-29, Merriam-Harshaw 1-7.