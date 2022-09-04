Cavaliers shut out Bobcats

CHARMCO — Ty Nickell ran for 166 yards and two touchdowns and the defense recorded its second shutout of the season as Greenbrier West defeated Summers County 26-0 Friday night.
Nickell ran 16 times and scored on runs of 19 and 53 yards.
Cole Vandall (15 yards) and Ethan Holliday (3) also scored for the Cavaliers (2-0).
West ran for 275 yards and outgained the Bobcats (1-1) 327-141 overall.
Tyson Adkins ran for 71 yards on 14 carries and Drake Cole had 66 on 19 carries for Summers.
Greenbrier West will visit Pocahontas County next Friday, while the Bobcats host Shady Spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.