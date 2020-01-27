Greenbrier West had a successful weekend at the WSAZ Invitational. The important thing to do is keep it in perspective.
“Just because we did well at the WSAZ doesn’t mean the season is over,” Cavaliers coach Jeremy Tincher said. “That is not the pinnacle we want to reach. We’ve still got a month left before we get to what really remembers.”
The Cavaliers were the highest placing Class A team with 64.5 points. They had three individual place winners — Noah Brown was runner-up at 220 pounds, Marshall Clere sixth at 113 and John Parks seventh at 170.
Tincher was more pleased with the team’s approach this weekend than he has been all year.
“I felt like we have been very inconsistent throughout the season,” he said. “A lot of that has to do what the fact that we have had different faces in and out of the lineup. It’s hard to develop consistency when you have different kids in the lineup every week.
“This week we had some consistency and the approach was really good. The kids went there and kept the same intensity through the weekend.”
Brown went in as the No. 2 seed and got an anticipated match with top-seeded Braxton Amos of Parkersburg South in the finals. Amos, the undefeated state champ and Dutton Award winner pinned Brown in the first period.
That, of course, is nothing to be ashamed of. Amos is considered to be a once-in-a-lifetime wrestler. He moved up to heavyweight in a recent dual and mowed through it as well.
Tincher was proud of Brown’s effort the entire weekend.
“His semifinal match (a 7-0 decision over Clay County’s Colton Casto) was probably the best I have ever seen him wrestle,” Brown said. “He wrestled like I have been trying to get him to for three years. He displayed what kind of athlete he really is. Sometimes when he wrestles he worries too much about winning and losing instead of just wrestling.
“As far as the Braxton Amos match, it is what it is. That is the best kid in the world. What are you going to do? I just told (Brown) to relax and smile and enjoy the moment. You’re in the WSAZ finals. (Amos) is going to win an Olympic gold medal one day.
“I thought Noah represented himself and his family and his school well during that match. He brought the fight. It speaks volumes to how good Braxton Amos really is, to see a guy take Noah down and turn him over like he did. There will never be another Braxton Amos in the state of West Virginia. He is unreal. His physical ability, his mental approach, his work ethic, the amount of wrestling he has got to do. You can’t say enough about him and what he is going to do.”
Greenbrier West will go to Ritchie County on Saturday for the Class A challenge, followed by the Coalfield Conference Invitational Feb. 7-8 at Oak Hill. Then it’s regional time, with the true, singular goal in focus.
In high school wrestling, it’s what you do at the end of February, not January, that stands out.
“No one remembers who won the WSAZ. Everyone remembers who won the state tournament,” Tincher said. “That is ultimately what we are trying to do.”
l l l
Other area place finishers at the WSAZ Invitational were:
120: Judah Price (Independence), third; Ashby West (Oak Hill), seventh.
126: Joshua Goode (Shady Spring), eighth.
132: Ethan Osborne (Woodrow Wilson), fifth.
145: Sean Dawson (Independence), fourth.
285: Tristan Stiffler (Woodrow Wilson), third.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber