RICHWOOD — Kadin Parker and Marcus Adkins both posted their first career 100-yard games in Greenbrier West’s 50-8 victory over Richwood.
Parker finished with 115 yards and a 43-yard touchdown, while Adkins went for 113 and a 2-yard TD.
The Cavaliers outgained the host Lumberjacks 504-165.
Richwood was playing its first home game of the season.
West (5-2) will visit Sherman next Friday, while Richwood (1-5) will host Meadow Bridge.
GW28886—50
R8000—8
First quarter
GW: Ty Nickell 1 run (run failed)
R: Tyler Barnhouse 68 pass from Cooper Donahue (Donahue run)
GW: Tucker Lilly 40 pass from Cole Vandall (Nickell run)
GW: Nickell 40 run (pass failed)
GW: Chase McCling 36 interception return (Vandall run)
Second quarter
GW: Marcus Adkins 2 run (Lilly pass from Vandall)
Third quarter
GW: Kadin Parker 43 run (Vandall run)
Fourth quarter
GW: Nickell 27 run (run failed)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GW: Parker 7-115, Adkins 6-113, Nickell 10-86, Isaac Agee 3-33, Lilly 3-15, Jayden Robinson 3-14, Evan Vandall 1-13, C. Vandall 5-8; R: Barnhouse 6-40, Braiden Hayhurst 10-24, Landen Hamon 4-9, Joshua Landreth 3-8, Tyler Workman 1-1, Keaton Crowder 2-(-2), Donahue 7-(-3).
PASSING — GW: C. Vandall 7-11-1-107; R: Donahue 2-11, 2-88.
RECEIVING — GW: Nickell 2-39, Parker 2-19, McClung 2-9, Lilly 1-40; R: Barnhouse 2-88.