Summers Co vs Greenbrier West

Greenbrier West’s Jake Pate is brought down by Summers County’s Ryan Oliveros during Friday’s game in Hinton.

 Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald

hinton — Greenbrier West rushed for 435 yards to remain undefeated with a 42-14 victory over Summers County Friday night.

Jake Pate ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Cole Vandall rushed for a score and threw two TD passes.

Tucker Lilly and Colten Dunbar each caught a touchdown for the Cavaliers (2-0).

Summers County’s Brandan Isaac threw for 131 yards and rushed for 59 yards and a score.

Greenbrier West (2-0) hosts Pocahontas County next Friday at 7 p.m., while Summers County (1-1) travels to Shady Spring.

