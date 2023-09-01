hinton — Greenbrier West rushed for 435 yards to remain undefeated with a 42-14 victory over Summers County Friday night.
Summers County players take the home field before their game against Greenbrier West beneath Friday night lights.
Summers County cheerleaders perform before the game against Greenbrier West in Hinton Friday.
Summers County fans react during the game against Greenbrier West in Hinton Friday.
Summers County cheerleaders are all smiles in leading the home team crowd.
Summers County’s Ryan Oliveros is brought down by Greenbrier West’s Marcus Adkins during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Greenbrier West’s Ethan Holliday runs the field while Summers County’s Brandan Isaac tries to stop him during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Greenbrier West’s Ethan Holliday is brought down by Summers County’s Evan McGuire during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Greenbrier West’s Moses Gray is brought down by a Summers County player during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Summers County fans react during the game against Greenbrier West in Hinton Friday.
Greenbrier West’s Jake Pate is brought down by Summers County’s Ryan Oliveros during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Summers County’s Brandan Isaac runs for yardage during Friday’s game against Greenbrier West in Hinton.
Greenbrier West cheerleaders take a cue from one another during a cheer in Hinton on Friday.
Summers County’s Brandan Isaac runs for yardage past Greenbrier West players during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Summers County’s Brandan Isaac is brought down by Greenbrier West’s Isaac Agee during Friday’s game in Hinton.
Greenbrier West’s Jake Pate runs the ball during Friday’s game against Summers County in Hinton.
Greenbrier West’s Jake Pate scores a touchdown during Friday’s game against Summers County in Hinton.
Greenbrier West’s Brandon Poticher runs the ball during Friday’s game against Summers County’s in Hinton.
Jake Pate ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns, and Cole Vandall rushed for a score and threw two TD passes.
Tucker Lilly and Colten Dunbar each caught a touchdown for the Cavaliers (2-0).
Summers County’s Brandan Isaac threw for 131 yards and rushed for 59 yards and a score.
Greenbrier West (2-0) hosts Pocahontas County next Friday at 7 p.m., while Summers County (1-1) travels to Shady Spring.
