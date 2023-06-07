charleston — Mikie Lieving definitely had a big hand in helping put the Wahama High School softball program on the map.
For the third straight spring, the right-hander was inside the circle for the final out when the White Falcons hoisted yet another Class A state championship trophy with her teammates at South Charleston’s Little Creek Park.
Lieving, who has signed with Ohio University, not only makes her third appearance on the all-state first team as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association, but she was honored for the second consecutive spring as its captain.
“It’s so special. I can’t even describe it honestly,” Lieving said of her career and competing for the program. “I’m just so thankful to play for Wahama. Just look at all these fans who came for us. I’m so thankful to play for Wahama.”
Lieving was a three-peat selection at pitcher. Along with a 21-4 record, she had 259 strikeouts in 165 innings with a 0.68 earned run average. Lieving set a state record with 23 home runs. She finished with a .596 average, 10 doubles, four triples and 62 runs-batted in. The White Falcon had a .689 on-base percentage and swiped a dozen bases.
Batterymate Amber Wolfe also ended her Wahama career with a third nod on the first team and second at catcher. A first team utility pick as a sophomore, the Radford University signee had just one passed ball this year, picked off three runners and threw out five of 10 on the basepaths. At the dish, to go along with a .520 average and .632 OBP, Wolfe pounded out 15 doubles, a trio of three-baggers as well as 19 home runs that led to 58 RBIs.
“Oh, man, I mean they are this program. This program is what it is largely because of them girls,” said first-year Wahama skipper Wes Riffle. “I’ve said it and I’ve told everybody, this program, they are going to feel their effect long after their playing days. The impact they’ve had on this program, on our area, it’s going to last a lifetime.
“I mean you are talking about two special players. To have a pitcher and catcher combo like that on any team in the state, let alone a single-A team, it’s unreal. Watching them two do their thing, I mean we may never see that again. It’s unreal what they have going on.”
Man’s Morgan Cooper also was named to the first team at pitcher for a third straight season and will be joining Wolfe at Radford. Cooper, who tossed her seventh career no-hitter on senior night against Wyoming East, finished 15-5 with a 0.96 ERA. She has 289 strikeouts in 138 innings of work and allowed just 47 hits and 35 base on balls. Cooper hit .387 with six homers and 13 RBIs.
Two other players made the Class A top unit for a third time in their careers — Ravenswood senior catcher Hattie Kennedy and St. Marys junior infielder Zoey Winland. Kennedy, who was a first team pick in the outfield as a sophomore, finished second in the Mid-Ohio Valley behind Lieving with 61 runs-batted-in. The Red Devil boasted a .567 average and had 17 doubles, four triples and nine home runs. Winland helped the Blue Devils to the state runner-up trophy this year. She batted. 420 with a baker’s dozen doubles, three triples, five homers, 31 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
Five players repeated on the first team in single-A, which included St. Marys utility pick Cali Masters. Inside the circle, the sophomore went 17-3 with two saves, a 1.45 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 125 1-3 innings. She hit .468 with 19 doubles, three triples, three bombs and 37 RBIs.
The other quartet of repeat honorees were Petersburg junior pitcher Sam Colaw (16-3, 1,83 ERA; .555 AVG, 9 HR, 58 RBIs), Wheeling Central sophomore pitcher Josie Frizzell (18-3, 0.92 ERA, 213 Ks), Petersburg senior utility Braylee Corbin (.525 AVG, 16 2Bs, 10 HRs, 39 RBIs) and Doddridge County senior infielder Josalyn Lipscomb (.404 AVG, 13 2B, 6 3B, 6 HR, 49 RBIs, 12 SB).
Joining Winland and Lipscomb on the infield for first team were Buffalo sophomore Kelsey Brock (.416 AVG, 25 SB), Greenbrier West sophomore Preslee Treadway (.525 AVG, 6 HR, 34 RBIs), Wahama senior Morgan Christian (.291 AVG, 5 2B, 6 HR, 27 RBIs) and Tug Valley freshman Bailee Hall, who hit .525 with eight taters and 21 runs-batted-in.
The all-state outfielders on the first team went to Tyler Consolidated senior Leah Loudin and Ravenswood junior Emily Wratchford. Loudin, who had four assists, stole 23 bases and batted .351. She had three doubles, a triple, one round-tripper and nine RBIs. Wratchford, who walked 17 times and struck out five for a .574 OBP, had a .495 average. She had 10 doubles, two triples, one home run, 30 RBIs and swiped 25 bags.
Aside from Masters and Corbin, the other first team utility selections went to Greenbrier West freshman Brilee Redden (0.48 ERA, 135 Ks; .515 AVG, 25 RBIs) and Ravenswood sophomore Macy Casto (18-7, 2.50 ERA, 258 Ks, 140 IP; .473 AVG, 5 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 40 RBIs).
Doddridge County junior Makenna Curran (1.56 ERA, 333 Ks, 219 IP; .380 AVG, 6 2B, 2 3B, 2 HR, 24 RBIs) was named captain of the all-state second team and was joined at pitcher by St. Marys senior Ella Smith.
The second unit infielders were Williamstown senior Kameron Beck, Ritchie County senior Marissa Jeffrey, Gilmer County senior Layla Smith, Paden City junior McKenzie Thomas, South Harrison junior Hope Woods and Petersburg freshman Ella Chew.
Midland Trail senior Madison Campbell, Williamstown senior Jensen Hall and Wheeling Central junior Brooklyn Edge comprised the outfield on the second team.
The remainder of the second team featured a trio of catchers — Ritchie County senior Jayci Gray, Midland Trail senior Sydney Sheets and Sherman junior Lauren Guthrie as well as a quartet of utility honorees in Moorefield junior Amber Williams, Charleston Catholic sophomore Maddie Morris, Pendleton County sophomore Avery Townsend and Wahama sophomore Kalyn Christian.
All-state plaques are available for purchase to all-staters at wvswa.org or bearwoodcompany.com. They are state-shaped, wood plaques inscribed with the WVSWA logo, name, high school and year of the honoree.
1st Team
P — Mikie Lieving, Wahama (Sr.)
P — Morgan Cooper, Man (Sr.)
P — Sam Colaw, Petersburg (Jr.)
P — Josie Frizzell, Wheeling Central (Soph.)
IF — Bailee Hall, Tug Valley (Fr.)
IF — Zoey Winland, St. Marys (Jr.)
IF — Josalyn Lipscomb, Doddridge County (Sr.)
IF — Kelsey Brock, Buffalo (Soph.)
IF — Morgan Christian, Wahama (Sr.)
IF — Preslee Treadway, Greenbrier West (Soph.)
OF — Emily Wratchford, Ravenswood (Jr.)
OF — Leah Loudin, Tyler Consolidated (Sr.)
C — Amber Wolfe, Wahama (Sr.)
C — Hattie Kennedy, Ravenswood (Sr.)
U — Cali Masters, St. Marys (Soph).
U — Braylee Corbin, Petersburg (Sr.)
U — Macy Casto, Ravenswood (Soph.)
U — Brilee Redden, Greenbrier West (Fr.)
2nd Team
P -MaKenna Curran, Doddridge County (Jr.)
P — Ella Smith, St. Marys (Sr.)
IF — McKenzie Thomas, Paden City (Jr)
IF — Kameron Beck, Williamstown (Sr.)
IF — Marissa Jeffrey, Ritchie County (Sr.)
IF — Hope Woods, Souh Harrison (Jr.)
IF — Ella Chew, Petersburg (Fr.)
IF — Layla Smith, Gilmer (Sr.)
OF — Madison Campbell, Midland Trail (Sr.)
OF — Brooklyn Edge, Wheeling Central (Jr.)
OF — Jensen Hall, Williamstown (Sr.)
C — Lauren Guthrie, Sherman (Jr.)
C — Sydney Sheets, Midland Trail (Sr.)
C — Jayci Gray, Ritchie County (Sr.)
U — Maddie Morris, Charelston Catholic (Soph.)
U — Amber Williams, Moorefield (Jr.)
U — Avery Townsend, Pendleton County, (Soph)
U — Kalyn Christian, Wahama (Soph.)
Honorable Mention
Abby Kelley, Doddridge County; Isabella Holtz, Doddridge County; Ava Childers, St. Marys; Sterling Kump, Moorefield; Hannah Vriendt, Charleston Catholic; Maddie Fields, Greenbrier West; Chloe Treadway, Sherman; Paige Shaffer, Tucker County; Emma Wilcox, Van; Kiara Cochran, Buffalo; Aubrey McCoy, Charleston Catholic; Carmella Pulice, Madonna; Emma Smith, Ravenswood; Amelya Wellman, Tug Valley; Kamryn Haynes, Williamstown; Joanna Starcher, Wirt County; Baylee Beachler, Pendleton County; Emma Ames, Greenbrier West; Hannah Honosky, River View; Chloe Shires, James Monroe; Darren Loughridge, Webster County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.