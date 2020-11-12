Cavaliers ready for a deep playoff run

Last year, Greenbrier West entered the playoffs as the upstart.
Now the Cavaliers will have a target on their collective back.
A year after getting in the playoffs and winning a first round game, the Cavaliers have returned to the postseason as the No. 2 seed with one goal — win a state championship.
In a wide open field, it won't be easy. In fact, it will be challenging from the start.
The Cavaliers open postseason play Saturday night when they host No. 15 Madonna. Kickoff from Charmco will be 7:30 p.m.
"They have some really good stats in the passing game," Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris said. "We're going to have to be on our 'A' game on defense and put a lot of pressure on their quarterback. Our secondary is going to get tested so we're going to have to play hard."
Madonna's passing attack is led by quarterback Santino Arlia, who completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,048 yards. Arlia leads an offense that averaged nearly 38 points per game and presents a look the Cavaliers haven't seen much of — one centered on throwing the ball.
"The last game we played against Sherman, I think they did a really nice job," Harris said. "They came out and had us really well scouted. They came out with a plan to throw the football and I think their quarterback threw about 28 times. He completed about 16 or 17 passes and they kept us on our heels for a while throwing the football, so it's not like we haven't seen it before. The kids know what they have to do."
Though the flip side of that argument is that teams haven't seen much of the rushing attack of Greenbrier West. The Cavaliers deploy an offensive attack of Kaiden Pack, Cole McClung and Noah Brown which opens up a bevy of rushing opportunities for each ball carrier.
"Their defense is pretty good, but I think their strong point is their offense," Harris said. "I'm going to be disappointed if we can't do something to them when we have the football. We think we can do some things running and passing and we think we can run the football on them. I think if we can do that we can start putting it some and we can do that. Kaiden's passing it really well, our receivers are well-balanced and we have three different receivers to catch the ball, so I think we'll do well on offense.
"We've watched most of their film and they have had some losses and both those teams were able to run the football at them like we do. Our line, we have a real good line and our backs are good and strong."
The Cavaliers will also be battling another opponent — rust.
After starting the season 8-0, going the first eight weeks without largely being impacted by the pandemic, the Cavaliers had to cancel the last two games of the regular season due to a case of Covid-19 at the school.
"We were blessed getting those eight straight weeks in," Harris said. "We were flying along and we got down to Wednesday the week of the Midland Trail game. We had a case at the school that shut everything down so we had about nine days that we couldn't practice and couldn't play, so we came back on Saturday after they got us off quarantine. We came back and we practiced so we had Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday practices this week so I think our practices are going good. I'm just hoping when it comes gametime we'll play like we played before we were shut down."
