Cavaliers prepare for stout challenge in Rebels

Last week's 58-0 win over Madonna in the first round of the Class A playoffs was reason for Greenbrier West to celebrate, but the road ahead is tougher.
On the path to what the Cavaliers hope is a state title march, they'll face their toughest test of the season when they welcome No. 7 Ritchie County to Charmco on Saturday for a 4 p.m. kickoff.
The game time was changed from its original start of 1:30 p.m.
After his team's win last Saturday, Greenbrier West head coach Toby Harris noted his team would get a tougher opponent this week, and that's not an exaggeration.
The Rebels come into Saturday's action with just two losses — a 9-8 loss to Doddridge County and a 34-26 defeat at the hands of St. Marys, a team that is also still in the playoffs. Leading the charge for Ritchie is junior running back Gus Morrison, who led the state with 164 points scored this season.
"They've got a nice little football team," Harris said. "They've lost two close games to teams that are both really good teams. They like to run the ball a lot more than Madonna. They'll mix in some play action passes and they'll even spread the field a little bit, but they're more of run type team than a pass team. They run a lot of power football from under center and they run lot of counters and reverses and keep you on your toes."
Of course, a huge question surrounding the game is the availability of all-state running back Noah Brown, who has been the Cavaliers' leading rusher the last two seasons. Brown injured his lower right leg in the second quarter of the win over Madonna and was placed in a boot immediately after he was carried off the field.
According to Harris, Brown is still questionable but is still on crutches, hasn't practiced this week and is unlikely to play.
Fortunately for West (9-0), it's a senior-heavy team that's relied on a host of players all season.
Among them are quarterback Kaiden Pack, who threw three touchdown passes in the win over Madonna, and fullback Cole McClung, who ran for over 100 yards and a touchdown while also intercepting a pass on defense in the same game.
"These guys are all seniors," Harris said. "This is their third year of being in there, so they know they have to step up when they're asked to do so. We haven't necessarily changed the offense for them this year, we've just involved other people in the offense this year and it's been kind of tough on Noah. Teams came out and loaded up to key on him. It's been pretty easy to spread the wealth around and let the other guys shine and they've stepped up and done a good job. We've got quite a few receivers that have stepped up, too. (Lawson) Vaughan, (Kyle) Holliday and (Levi) Weikle have stepped up and caught a few passes each game and that's helped our running game, too."
The offense will need to fire on all cylinders to move the ball and score on the Rebels (9-2), who have allowed more than 20 points just two times this season.
"I don't really know that they have any weaknesses," Harris said. "Their defense has been pretty strong all year long. We're just going to go out and do the things we've done all year long and hopefully get some things done, but we need those kids to step up. Weikle stepped up last week, McClung stepped up when we moved him to fullback and Pack had a really good game. Those three guys are going to have to really step up and pick up the slack from where Noah was carrying the ball 20 times a game. We're going to expect those guys to fill that for us."
