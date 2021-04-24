Cavaliers, Patriots look to future

For the first time since 2012, Region 3 did not produce a team state wrestling champion.
That doesn't necessarily mean there will be a long hiatus.
Greenbrier West and Independence combined for eight straight state championships, starting with West's Class AA-A title in 2013. Independence then ran off five straight titles from 2014-2018.
By that time, the Secondary School Activities Commission had started recognizing a Class A champion. The Cavaliers won it back-to-back in 2019 and 2020 before being dethroned by Moorefield on Thursday.
Independence and Greenbrier West both finished fourth in their respective classes, certainly a far cry from where they are accustomed. In spite of that, neither head coach left Huntington with his head hanging.
Both teams will be returning several wrestlers next season. The Cavaliers were by far the younger of the two and it showed at the state tournament. Of the 10 who competed, only 285-pound state champion Noah Brown — the team's lone senior — found the podium.
The other nine were comprised of three freshmen, two sophomores and four juniors. One other junior, Mason Brown, placed fifth at 182 in the Region 3 tournament to just miss qualifying. And the Cavaliers will get back Jayden Robinson, a 2020 state qualifier who missed this season due to injury and will be a senior.
Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher — who won his second NFHS State Wrestling Coach of the Year Award — didn't enjoy coming away without any team hardware, but he did see the potential payoff.
"Honestly, and as crazy as this sounds, I'm not happy that we didn't win — and I'm definitely not happy that we finished fourth — but the group of kids that I had down here needed this," Tincher said. "They needed to know what it was like to leave here and not be a champion. They needed to know what it was like to leave here and not stand on the podium. They needed that. That was good for them, because this was a learning process. I know what the process is. Stevie (assistant coach and Tincher's brother) knows what the process is. These kids don't know what the process is.
"If you want to be the best, if you want to win this thing, you've got to go through the process. That starts tomorrow (the day after the state tournament)."
In the case of Independence — which along with every other Class AA team was a decided underdog to now-three-time state champion Point Pleasant — three place winners were seniors, including state runners-up John Sanders (113) and Bryce Perdue (126). Sam Adams lost a tight 6-4 decision to eventual state champion Peyton Thompson in the semifinals, but wrestled back to place third.
The Patriots had qualified all 14 of their wrestlers as the Region 3 champion. But it was confirmed the day before the state tournament that five of them would be unable to wrestle due to contact tracing. Another had to miss because of injury.
It's hard to tell how many points the Patriots left in Coal City.
"To leave six guys at home — potentially one of our best guys, maybe two of them that are sitting at the house — that was a pretty tough pill to swallow for all these guys," head coach Jeremy Hart said. "Wednesday morning we were worried about the guys showing up, because they were all pretty depressed about it. Just getting them to focus mentally was the hardest part on Wednesday, and then they started getting into the tournament and a lot of them wrestled better than even we thought they would."
Of the rest who were able to go, only two were seniors. Indy will return eight of their original qualifiers, including 145-pound fifth-place Colton Caron.
"Colton Caron had a heck of a tournament wrestling back," Hart said. "He wrestled a bad 20 seconds in this tournament (quarterfinals) that cost him a trip to the finals, maybe. And then Sam Adams lost a heartbreaker in the semis, and he stepped up like the young man that he is and battled all the way back to third. That takes a lot. You lose in the semifinals then you're wrestling 45 minutes later for a chance to wrestle for third and fourth and fifth and sixth. We were worried about him there because he was disappointed, but that's just the type of kid he is. He stepped it up and wrestled back for the team."
That's the kind of effort both Hart and Tincher are used to getting from their wrestlers, which bodes well for their teams in the future.
"You come down here with a group of kids that have actually had some experience, and I think moving forward with these young kids, we're gonna get it back," Tincher said. "That's what we do, and we're gonna get it back."
