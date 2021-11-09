For all those who had their 2020 seasons affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Cindy Nutter now feels your pain.
It took a year, but Greenbrier West’s volleyball team has had to endure those same illnesses and disruptions that most teams battled a year ago. Throw in a couple of injuries and an unforeseen health battle and it’s been a challenging year for the Cavaliers.
“This has been an absolutely crazy season,” Nutter said. “It was worse than last year when Covid was in full swing. Last year I didn’t have any girls that came down with Covid. This year I’ve had five, plus I’ve had an outside hitter that got sick enough that she ended up having to have surgery last week.
“My very first game was against Independence and Wyoming East. I had my starting lineup in. I did not have my starting lineup again until two weeks ago. We played a game, we were under quarantine for 10 days, then we played a game, then had to quarantine another 10 days. I had other girls that were sick. It has been an absolute crazy season.”
That outside hitter who needed surgery is freshman Preslee Treadway. It was discovered that she had a tumor early in the season. Nutter had big plans for Treadway, inserting her into the starting lineup as a freshman.
The community rallied around her, and her story has been all over social media under #prayforpreslee.
She had the tumor removed on Oct. 29 and is home sooner than anticipated.
“She’s actually doing a lot better than they expected. She had her surgery a week ago this past Friday and she was able to come home this past Friday,” Nutter said. “Originally, they thought she wasn’t going to be able to come home for two or three weeks, but she was able to come home in a week.”
Through all the adversity, the Cavaliers have persevered and will return to the Class A state tournament starting Friday at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Treadway is hoping to be there on the bench to encourage her teammates. As for those who missed so much time, they returned in mid-October and will be on the court when the Cavaliers, seeded fifth, take on No. 4 Gilmer County.
Nutter said she normally goes with a 10-player rotation. This year’s group was to include seniors Brooke Nutter, Kenzie O’Dell, Natalie Agee, Loren Hanna, juniors Meagan Poticher, Michaela Alley and Desteney Walker, sophomores Kadie O’Dell and Riley Robertson and Treadway.
Among those who stepped up during the struggles were freshmen Megan Griffith and Abigale Thomas and junior Allison Dunn. An outside hitter, Dunn was temporarily out with an injury.
Another player, senior Natalie Agee, missed time with illness and needed time to progress back in, too tired to serve because she didn’t “have the energy to put the ball over the net,” Nutter said.
Playing through the adversity has served the players well because it has taught them what they are truly capable of doing.
“It has actually helped my players grow as players, because they have to play positions they never played before,” Nutter said. “It gives them a better perspective on what some of the other players have to go through. It’s actually made the girls come together more. The team itself, they’ve done an amazing job.
“We never knew from one day to the next exactly who was going to be there or how it was going to work, and they were like, ‘OK, Cindy, what are we going to do?’ And I was like, ‘We’ll make it work.’ As long as we’ve got six girls, we’ll make it work.”
The Cavaliers (25-8) defeated Charleston Catholic for the Class A Region 3, Section 2 championship, then did it again in the Region 3 finals last Saturday.
They have not faced Gilmer County (22-6-2), but Nutter thinks the teams match up well.
“I’ve watched some film on them. They’ve got a really good libero. They’re blocking is really good. They’ve got some really good serving. They play smart. But it’s a doable match,” she said.
“We match up pretty good and that’s what you expect out of 4 and 5. You really look to be close to that team. I know head-to-head, the teams that we’ve faced, we both went either 2-0 or 3-0 with them. To look at them statistically, we’re pretty close to the same.”
