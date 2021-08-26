Cavaliers look to overcome loss of talented seniors

charmco – It was a mass exodus at Greenbrier West.
In a long career coaching at Greenbrier West and later at Oak Hill, and reincarnated in 2019 back home at West, coach Toby Harris had never had a senior class graduate so much talent.
Gone are first-team all-state running back Noah Brown and first-team all-state defensive back (and record-setting quarterback) Kaiden Pack, first-team all-state offensive lineman Cole McClung and second-team all-state offensive lineman Hunter Starkey.
Those players and nine other graduated Cavaliers were key components for a program that won 19 games (19-3) over the last two season and twice advanced to the Class A quarterfinals.
“We obviously lost a lot of good players,” Harris said. “I can’t remember a time when I lost that many all-state players. Those guys won a lot of football games here.”
Statistically speaking Greenbrier West lost 83.3 percent of its rushing yardage (2,611 of 3,135), 100 percent of its passing yardage (1,042) and 89.3 percent of its receiving yardage (931 of 1,042).
All but one player who caught a pass last fall was a senior, the lone returnee being Kadin Parker (5-131-1) and he will be moving to quarterback.
“We are doing a lot more coaching (of the fundamentals),” Harris said. “Last year at this time (mid-August) I felt like we could line up and play a game.”
There are certainly openings, everywhere.
The backfield is a prime example that can be backed up with numbers. Consider that three different backs had more yards than the total returning and Cole McClung, who doubled as an offensive lineman/running back was just a few yards from being a fourth.
Greenbrier West certainly wasn’t at a loss for ball carriers during the 2020 season. On a roster of 42 players, 17 logged a carry, partly due to the fact West was beating opponents by an average of 37.1 points per game, even after a 38-29 loss to Ritchie County in the Class A quarterfinals.
Nine of those players will be back, but the most carries among the group had 16.
Harris is looking at reprising the role that Cole McClung did so well last fall, moving Ty Nickell, a lineman to the backfield this season. Nickell is moving back to his former position. He moved to the offensive line last year to get on the field.
“He wasn’t going to be happy just sitting behind Noah and our other backs, he wanted to play,” Harris said. “It really says a lot about Ty. He probably could have been a starting running back on eight of the 10 teams we played last year.”
Nickell was not one of the 17 players to notch a carry last season.
Marcus Adkins was. The rising sophomore had 16 carries for 158 yards, including seven carries for 63 yards and a touchdown in his backfield debut against Westside Week 2.
Other Cavaliers that saw time last year and should increase their carries this season are seniors Jayden Robinson (10-153-4), Josh Jones (9-105-22) and Moses Gray (7-28-0).
Pack will be tough to replace at quarterback, one of the area’s top dual threats, rushing for 502 yards and eight TDs and passing for 1,036 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Cavaliers have been working on a platoon system with junior Parker and sophomore Cole Vandall splitting time.
Parker, the lone returning player with a reception (4-131-1), is more of a running threat and Vandall more a passing quarterback.
Parker’s grandfather Charles was the quarterback on one of Harris’ first teams at West.
Harris, on old-school football coach by nature, doesn’t necessarily subscribe to the old football axiom “if you have two quarterbacks you don’t have one.”
“We can go with both, as the game dictates, or we can go with the hot hand, and we may do a little of both,” Harris said.
Harris hopes he found a couple receivers from the football team, helping to replace the likes of Lawson Vaughan, who had 18 receptions, six for touchdowns. Michael Kanode 6-4, 200) and Chase McClung (6-0, 180) are basketball imports and Parker can also play receiver when Vandall is at quarterback,
The line will be tough to replace. As good as the back were, as brightly as their numbers glowed on the stat page, it was the line that was outstanding. That was reflected in the all-state team (McClung and Starkey) and in the fact that West rushed for 313.5 yards per game.
Three-year starter Chase Franklin, a senior, (5-foot-8, 260 pounds) returns at center and senior Dale Treadway (6-0, 265) and senior Tucker Gibson (5-11, 230) are the guards. The tackle spots remain up for grabs, with senior Elijah Perkins (6-2,185), junior Reney Cordial (6-0, 215) and sophomores Ethan Hamons (6-3, 270) and Jacob Whitt (5-7, 175) in the mix.
While senior Joey Terry (5-9, 210) is a possibility on the offensive line, he will start at nose guard on the defensive line. Among the tackles who don’t start on offense, Harris hopes to find two more defensive linemen.
As good as the offense was, the Greenbrier West defense was better. Take out the los to Ritchie in the quarterfinals, and West gave up just 9.3 per game with three shutouts and two other games giving up just six points.
Nickell and Robinson will be linebackers, Perkins a defensive end. Many of these skill position players will be in the secondary.
With a tradition of excellence that includes a championship game appearance as recently as 2013, Harris said mindset hasn’t changed.
“We have a great tradition here and I think these kids expect to win football games,” Harris said. “They are scrappy, and they work hard. You can’t ask for more that.”