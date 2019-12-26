Cavaliers look strong through early adversity

Forgive Jeremy Tincher if he is having a severe case of déjá vu. He has definitely seen this before.
“We started the season returning five state place winners. At our current pace, we are down to two,” the veteran Greenbrier West wrestling coach said.
The Cavaliers returned a strong nucleus from the team that won the Class A state championship last season and claimed the No. 1 spot in the first rankings at wvmat.com last week. And through the first two weeks, there has been no indication that West has suffered a dropoff.
From within the mat room, however, the sense of urgency has already crept in.
Senior Mylik Cox, who placed fourth at 160 pounds at the state tournament, is out with an injury and is likely done for the season. Heavyweight Isaac Brown (third in 2019) has been battling illness. And, of course, there is Chase Patterson, last year’s runner-up at 195 who is clinging to faint hopes of returning from a shoulder injury.
“The jury is out on if we can get any of them back,” Tincher said. “That has been our theme the last couple of years. We’ve got key guys out dealing with various things..”
In the meantime, the Cavs are pressing on and have seen favorable results to this point.
With four weight classes vacant, they finished tied for third with Ravenswood at Roane County’s Garry Bender Raider Cup, trailing only Class AA teams Braxton County and Fairmont Senior. A week later, West competed at the Class AAA-heavy Ernie Sparks Memorial at Cabell Midland and finished fourth behind the host Knights and two other Class AAA teams, St. Albans and John Marshall.
Junior 220-pounder Noah Brown is undefeated thus far and had five pins at Cabell Midland, as did senior John Parks at 160. Senior Marshall Clere was undefeated at 113.
Freshman Clayton Robinson stepped up and helped out at 120.
“We had other guys who won matches and have really taken up the slack to the best of their ability,” Tincher said. “They showed a lot of fight.”
That has been Tincher’s message to the team as they all try to navigate through the latest challenge.
“We told the kids that we’re a little thin and kids have got to fight,” he said. “If we had all our guys (at Roane County), I feel like we probably would have won that tournament. We have some young guys in spots who have to get better and work. They are capable but they’ve got to get better until the other guys can get back in the lineup.”
Greenbrier West will host the annual Lindsey Raines Memorial on Saturday. Weigh-ins will be from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., with wrestling starting on two mats at 10 a.m.
Ten teams will be there, including Oak Hill, Greenbrier East, Woodrow Wilson, PikeView and Magnolia.
“I like doing this thing at home because it gives the wrestlers’ families a chance to come and watch them,” Tincher said. “January is going to be tough on us. We are going to be on the road a lot trying to find the best competition that can get us ready for February.”
Tincher is hopeful of getting a couple of guys back soon. And he can at least see a potential silver lining.
“We had 21 or 22 kids (going into Roane County). That Monday, we had 13 at practice,” Tincher said. “The flu and stomach virus wiped us out last week. It’s been miserable. I keep waiting for the next tragedy to walk through the door.
“Hopefully our January and February will be better than our December.”
