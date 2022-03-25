Cavaliers jump on Bobcats

HINTON — The Greenbrier West Cavaliers improved to 2-0 with their second 10-run rule victory of the week, 17-4 over Summers County.
“It was a good win," Cavaliers head coach Matt McClung said. "We hit the ball well. We started strong and hit one through nine."
Summers County had a tough time at the plate and in the field, and struggled on the mound as well with four pitchers used on the night. Jake Boone, Sam Whittaker, Devin Mansfield, and Ben Lane were all on the mound for the Bobcats.
Greenbrier West, which opened its season with a 14-4 victory over Liberty on Tuesday, managed to grab the lead early and run with it, scoring five runs in the first inning. Brayden McClung got it all started with a single to drive in Josh Jones.
The Cavaliers pitching was steady with only two pitchers, Tucker Gibson and Remey McClung.
“I think our pitching was good. Tucker started out pretty well and threw strikes. We were able to get our outs,” said McClung.
The Cavaliers' biggest inning was the third, when they scored 10 runs. David Lester, Ethan Holliday, Chase McClung, Dale Boone and Cole Vandall all drove in runs for Greenbrier West.
While the Bobcats only scored four runs, they had nine hits. Whittaker, Mansfield and Lane led with two hits each.
Gibson and Holliday both homered in the first inning for Greenbrier West, which had 12 hits. Holliday, Jones and McClung each had multiple hits.
Matt Mcclung was happy with Holliday’s performance. He led the Cavaliers in hits and runs batted in.
“Holliday is really hitting the ball well," McClung said. "He gets on base and runs the bases well. He just has been a great asset for us and played well. He plays all over the field. He has a lot of potential.”
Summers County will pick back up on Monday at River View for a 5:30 p.m. game, while Greenbrier West will travel to Midland Trail on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
“Trail is a sectional team and we had a good battle with them last year in the sectionals, but I guess we’ll find out Tuesday,” said McClung.