OAK HILL — Good players rise to the occasion.
Especially at crunch time.
Greenbrier West standout Chase McClung overcame a sub-par start to score 13 points in the pivotal fourth quarter as the No. 2 seed Cavaliers withstood a stiff challenge from No. 3 Richwood, 71-65, Tuesday on the opening night of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 boys basketball tournament on Fred Ferri Jr. Court at the Lilly Center.
In the nightcap, No. 1 Webster County raced by No. 4 Meadow Bridge by a 79-31 count.
The Cavaliers entered the fourth period of the opener clinging to a 47-44 lead over the upset-minded Lumberjacks. Then, McClung went to work. After Richwood’s Brayden Spencer scored on a floater to make it 49-46, McClung buried an unguarded 3-pointer from the right wing to push the score to 52-46. Later in the quarter, he converted off a Richwood turnover for a 57-49 lead. The ‘Jacks stayed close, then McClung hit both ends of a one-and-one following an offensive rebound, and after that he scored on a drive in the middle before canning another unguarded 3, this from the left wing, to make it 62-58.
Richwood still wasn’t out of it, however. Aiden Miller fielded an inbound pass from teammate Cooper Donahue and drilled a 3 from deep in the right corner to trim the West lead to two points, 65-63, but the Cavaliers showed some poise and got key free throws down the stretch from Brayden McClung and Michael Kanode to hold off the Lumberjacks.
“Chase did not play very well for a long time, but as the second half wore on, Chase took the game over,” said Greenbrier West head coach Jared Robertson. “He got to the rim and scored two or three times, and I think they kind of backed up, thinking ‘We can’t let him drive,’ so he set his feet and made 3s.
“That’s what he has to do for us. He’s our leader. Everybody knows it. For him to come through and get 23 points in a game he didn’t play very well at all the first half, is great for a kid like that.”
“Give Richwood credit; they made shots,” Robertson added. “Kids that don’t make a lot of shots for them usually, made shots.
“For us to give that up (Richwood’s good shooting) and still win… Survive and advance. Whether we win by five or six or we win by 20, we want to play on Thursday.”
“They made their foul shots, most of them,” said Richwood head coach J.B. Miller, whose team finished 4-18. “We had opportunity after opportunity, and we did not make our foul shots.”
“They played just a little bit better,” Miller added. “Chase is a whale of a kid, a good player. And he always seems to come up big when it counts.”
Miller said his team gave it a go against the favored Cavaliers. “That is probably the best we played the entire year. Everybody played a lot better on offense, until the end. Defensive-wise, it was probably the best.
“But you have to give it to West. Jared and them’s got a good bunch of boys, and they made the shots and we didn’t.”
Both teams started slowly, and Greenbrier West led 17-8 after eight minutes. Richwood eventually gained the lead, 18-17, on an 8-0 spurt that was capped by a Josh Landreth deuce off a Spencer feed about midway through the second frame. The half ended with the game knotted at 30-30.
“We didn’t come out with very good energy,” said Robertson. “The first five or six minutes, we played slow. When we play slow, we’re not very good.
“It was quiet in here, we had no music in warmups. I think our kids, and Richwood’s, too, kind of went through the motions for a few minutes. It was kind of like everybody was waiting for something to happen.
“You can’t do that. We’re not good enough to just come out and let things happen. We’ve got to take advantage of mistakes, and we’ve got to play better than the way we were early.”
Chase McClung tallied 23 points for West (15-8). Kanode supplied 12 points, Brayden McClung 10 and Kaydin Parker nine for the Cavaliers.
For Richwood, Donahue closed with 19 points, Landreth with 12, Spencer with 11 and Miller with nine.
In the second game, Webster County bolted to a 27-5 lead through one quarter and eliminated Meadow Bridge 79-31 to set up a championship game against Greenbrier West at 7 p.m. on Thursday at the same site.
The Highlanders (19-3) got a team-leading 16 points from Conner Bell as four players provided double-digit scoring. Dakota Blankenship chipped in 14, Rye Gadd 13 and Rayden Triplett 11.
For the Wildcats (3-20), Rian Cooper scored nine and Seaton Mullins seven.
Email: skeenan@register-herald.com or follow on Twitter @gb_scribe
Richwood (4-18)
Grant Russell 9, Trey Stanley 3, Trae Trivolette 2, Cooper Donahue 19, Brayden Spencer 11, Aiden Miller 9, Josh Landreth 12.
Greenbrier West (15-8)
Brayden McClung 10, Chase McClung 23, Kadin Parker 9, Ty Nickell 5, Michael Kanode 12, Elijah Perkins 6, Dale Boone 6.
R: 8 22 14 21 — 65
GW: 17 13 17 24 — 71
3-point goals: R: 5 (Russell, Stanley, Miller 3); GW: 6 (C. McClung 4, Parker, Nickell). Fouled out: None.
Meadow Bridge (3-20)
Rian Cooper 9, Jaden Gladwell 3, Seaton Mullins 7, Conner Mullins 2, Dustin Adkins 4, Collin Woods 4
Webster County (19-3)
Riley Clevenger 4, Rye Gadd 13, Rayden Triplett 11, Andrew Hardway 4, Dakota Blankenship 14, Conner Bell 16, Logan Leichliter 3, Kyle McMillion 4, Noah Miller 2, Ashton Moll 3, Zach McCourt 3, Jaden Sandifer 2.
MB: 5 7 13 6 — 31
WC: 27 10 23 19 — 79
3-point goals: MB: 4 (Cooper 3, Gladwell); WC: 8 (Triplett 2, Bell 4, Leichliter, Moll). Fouled out: None.