Familiar Region 3 foes will square off against each other to help kick off the 2023 WVSSAC Girls State High School Basketball Tournament Tuesday in Charleston.
No. 4 seed Greenbrier West (18-5) will meet No. 5 Webster County (18-7) at 11:15 a.m. in the initial game of the Class A portion of the state tournament.
Greenbrier West head coach Mark Agee realizes that, while the squad's first foe will be a recognizable one, his players will be encountering a foreign environment when they step onto the court at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center this week.
"We're going to have to adjust to the atmosphere where the baskets (have) no backgrounds (with spectators staring back at the players instead)," said Agee, in his fifth year as the Cavaliers' head coach and in his eighth year overall with the program.
In the regular season, the Cavaliers earned a 68-62 verdict over the Highlanders on Jan. 31 at Charmco. More recently, West captured its first girls section championship since 2002 on Feb. 24 when it eked by Webster 47-46, also at home.
The Cavaliers rallied in the second half last Thursday to defeat River View 61-52 in a Class A Region 3 co-final to advance to the girls state tourney for the first time since 1987.
"We've got to keep Sydney (Baird, Webster County's senior standout) from driving so much," Agee stressed. While West extended its zone and largely contained Baird on the perimeter in the section championship game, Agee says, "She can still attack the basket." From the perimeter last week, Baird also fed teammates with nice passes on the inside during the contest.
Agee said the competition in the postseason so far has helped prepare his girls for the state event. "When the four best teams in your region play, that should be some tough games."
He said he believes his team will be focused on the task at hand this week. "They're excited to be going down to Charleston for the first time in a long while. They're pumped, focused and working hard.
"We (his team and Webster) both know each other's personnel. They say it's hard to beat a team three times. I think they (his players) want it."
Greenbrier West's five losses in 2022-23 came at the hands of Class AA teams Summers County (twice) and Wyoming East (once) as well as single-A James Monroe (twice). Behind Baird's 36 points, Webster County eliminated James Monroe 64-45 in the other Region 3 co-final, while Summers County and Wyoming East will both be in the Class AA state tournament field.
Agee said the Cavaliers will have to continue their strong team play concept to have success in Charleston.
"We can't have dry quarters, and if somebody's not shooting well, another has to step up," he said. Seniors Ava Barclay and Meagan Poticher will be looked to for leadership, he added, as well as Poticher, Preslee Treadway (who erupted for 29 points against River View) and Abigail Thomas relying on their experience from the state volleyball tournament to help keep their team steady in the basketball event. "I'm excited, and I know they're excited.
"We're just excited for the opportunity, and I hope we go down and represent Greenbrier County to the best of our ability."
Treadway, a sophomore, leads the Cavaliers with 15.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game. Fellow sophomore Maddie Fields chips in 9.9 points, 5.9 boards and 3.7 steals per outing.
Barclay provides 9.0 points and 3.6 assists a night, Poticher checks in with 5.6 points and 7.1 rebounds nightly, Thomas supplies 6.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, and freshman Brilee Redden scores at a 6.5 ppg clip.
• • •
While Greenbrier West's last girls state tourney game was a 57-38 setback to Doddridge County in the Class AA championship affair in 1987, Webster County has a more recent tournament pedigree. In fact, the Highlanders are making their third straight appearance in the Class A field, being seeded fifth each time. In 2021, Webster dropped a 50-38 first-round decision to Tucker County. A year ago, the Highlanders captured a 54-37 win over Doddridge County in the opening round before falling 61-44 to Gilmer County in the semifinals.
Prior to 1987, West made three other Class AA state appearances, according to Agee and West AD Jared Robertson. In 1981, the Cavaliers were state runners-up to Dunbar (57-54). In 1984, the Cavaliers fell in the first round to Magnolia, and the following season they defeated West Preston in the first round before stumbling to St. Marys in the next round.
