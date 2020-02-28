Greenbrier West’s defense of its state championship got off to a nice start.
The Cavaliers won four of their nine first-round matches and scored 16 points to tie Doddridge County for first place in the Class A standings Thursday in the Mountain Health Arena.
Marshall Clere got the night started for West with a wild 13-11 decision over Wirt County’s Cole Wager at 113 pounds. That left the Cavs with two points, where they would stay until the latter weight classes.
John Parks (170), Noah Brown (220) and Isaac Brown (285) all secured pins. Ferrin Moul (182) earned a tight 8-7 decision over Ravenswood senior Chase Hood.
Clayton Robinson (120), Brad Blevins (132) and Eli White (145) are still alive and will try to wrestle through the consolations that start today at 11:30 a.m.
Independence had a strong first day, sending seven of its 10 wrestlers into the quarterfinals. The Patriots scored 20 points and are tied with Fairmont for third place.
As expected, defending state champion Point Pleasant dominated the first round. The Black Knights sent all 14 of their wrestlers to the quarterfinals and lead the team standings with 52 points.
In Class AAA, five-time defending state champion Parkersburg South is locked in a tight battle with Wheeling Park. South has 41 points, a half point better than Wheeling Park.
Both teams have 11 wrestlers in the quarterfinals.
Locally, Shady Spring is 15th in the Class AA/A team standings with 10 points. Nicholas County and Liberty both have six points and Midland Trail and Oak Hill are two of seven teams with four points.
In Class AAA, Greenbrier East (17 points) is 10th and Woodrow Wilson (10) is 17th.
Local wrestlers in today’s quarterfinals are:
106: Chase Martin, Greenbrier East; 113: Marshall Clere, Greenbrier West; John Sanders, Independence; 120: Ashby West, Oak Hill; Judah Price, Independence; 126: Bryce Perdue, Independence; Josh Goode, Shady Spring; 132: Colton Caron, Independence; Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson; 138: Levi Brake, Nicholas County; Landen Hoover, Greenbrier East; 145: Sean Dawson, Independence;
152: Colby Piner, Greenbrier East; Trey Hart, Independence; Davy Stoots, Liberty; 160: Hezekyiah Creasy, Woodrow Wilson; Alex Zimmerman, Greenbrier East; 170: Owen Quinn, Greenbrier East; Sam Adams, Independence; John Parks, Greenbrier West; 182: Colton Yoder, Midland Trail; Ferrin Moul, Greenbrier West; 195: Devan Gauldin, Woodrow Wilson; Jacob Williams, Nicholas County; 220: Noah Brown, Greenbrier West; Jeff Bowles, Liberty; Kolby Ellis, Shady Spring; 285: Ian Pomeroy, Woodrow Wilson; Ethan Morgan, Shady Spring; Isaac Brown, Greenbrier West.
After today’s opening session, the semifinals will begin at 7:30 p.m.
