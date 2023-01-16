Greenbrier West had two individual champions and finished fourth at the Braxton County Invitational.
Tucker Lilly was the champion at 120 pounds and Cole Vandall (33-3) was the winner at 215.
The Cavaliers finished with 166.5 points — a half point behind third-place Herbert Hoover.
The host Eagles won with 247.5 points. Berkeley Springs was runner-up with 213.5. Rounding out the top five was Ravenswood with 98.
Nicholas County and Shady Spring were tied for sixth with 94 points. Shady’s Walker Furrow won the championship at 113.
Midland Trail (47) was 11th and Richwood (19.5) was 15th.
Individual place winners
106 pounds: Orion Taylor (HH), Cody Stout (BC), Eligah Parsells (BK), Hunter Hughart (HH), Levi Blackhurst (Rav), Kasey Ramos (GW)
113: Walker Furrow (SS), Luke Kelly (NC), Daniel Clark (BK), Jean Gonzales (Moorefield), Dalton Myers (HH), Brenden Nutter (GW)
120: Tucker Lilly (GW), Jacob Morgan (BK), Jordan Varney (Rav), Jonathon Cottrell (HH), Braden Hemlock (BC), Mason Bailes (NC)
126: Mac Payne (HH), Anthony Currance (BC), Josh Dudley (Rich), Noah Hines (NC), Isaiah Bogg (Cal), Ryan Morris (PB)
132: Paxton Smith (BC), Jon Painter (GW), Marshall Nuzum (PB), Trent Fox (BK), Lathan Chandler (HH), Andrew Franco (SS)
138: Isaac Sands (WheeCen), Caleb Burns (NC), Lukas Wolford (Petersburg), Riley Gillis (Moorefield), Aiden Cane (BK), Zach Manasmontri (GW)
144: Blayne Jarvis (BC), Moses Gray (GW), Will Gageby (BK), Preston Thomas (NC), Chase Stotler (BK), Hayden Payne (HH)
150: Isaac Harris (BK), Ian Persinger (Cal), Evan Vandall (GW), Kolton Fields (HH), Nino Jerrome (WheeCen), Dylan Colasessano (Moorefield)
157: Evan Zombro (BK), Logan Bennett (BC), Andrew Rollyson (HH), Jacob Bowling (Rav), Seth Horne (Graf), Kaiden Helmer (SS)
165: Tyler Cox (BC), Eliah Moore (BC), Jeremiah Mitchell (Graf), Javier Rosario (Elkins), Wyatt Brady (WheeCen), Gabriel Clark (BK)
175: Jackson Davis (BC), Krystian Norris (BK), Iodan Hess (Rav), Braden Holstein (SS), Jayden Roop (MT), Ethan Campbell (BC)
190: Ryan Hardbarger (Moorefield), Bryce Leegen (BC), John Bowman (MT), Gabe Knoblett (SS), Blake Dauch (Rav), Demario Cook (BK)
215: Cole Vandall (GW), Isaac Martin (WheeCen), Brady Wilt (BK), Justin Bishop (BC), Levi Stump (Cal), Blake Goff (HH)
285: Ryder McGlaughlin (BC), Conner Facemire (BC), Trey Franklin (GW), Brandon Steenburgh (HH), Trevor Collins (Cal), Kordell Brown (MT)
