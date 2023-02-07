Winning the Single A Challenge was not atop Greenbrier West’s list of goals for this season. But it did provide the Cavaliers with some positives as the season hits the homestretch.
The Cavs scored 231.5 points and had four individual champions to win the tournament for the second straight season. They did it running away — runner-up Tyler Consolidated finished with 183 points.
It wasn’t just that his wrestlers won that stood out for coach Jeremy Tincher. It was who they beat and how the they did it.
“Probably one of the more impressive things is we had five kids in the finals and four champions, and three of those four matches could have gone either way,” Tincher said. “There were times in all three of those matches that we very easily could have lost, and those three guys found a way to get it done.”
Cole Vandall was ahead of Cole Houser of St. Marys 1-0 late in the 215-pound final when Houser injury defaulted. Houser won the 220-pound championship last season but was making his debut after an injury.
Tucker Lilly trailed Ravenswood’s Jordan Varney 4-2 in the third period of the 120 final before putting Varney on his back and riding him out the rest of the way for a 5-4 victory. Varney is ranked seventh in the state.
Moses Gray won the title at 144, escaping immediate trouble when Cameron’s Ashon Hoge got him on his back in the first 15 seconds. Gray got out of it and was able to pin Hoge, ranked third in the state. Hoge placed fifth in the state at 126 last season.
“That is so important this time of year. Being able to win close matches, being able to come from behind and win close matches, it means everything, because it’s going to happen,” Tincher said. “They’re going to be in those situations again.”
It wasn’t just them. Sophomore Austin McKenzie was healthy and dominated his way to the 106-pound title with a tech fall and two pins.
“Austin McKenzie is finally healthy. We got him back in the lineup. He went and won and handled pretty much everybody in his weight class,” Tincher said. “So it’s kind of nice to get him back. We’re kind of depending on him to go to the state tournament and do some things for us, score some points that we’re going to need.”
Freshman Trey Franklin is wrestling as an undersized heavyweight and placed fourth, a week after also placing at the Mike Stump Invitational. Jon Painter won an overtime match en route to a fifth place finish at 132.
“We just had opportunities in situations and our kids did a nice job and probably won some matches that they very easily could have lost,” Tincher said.
Other placers were Peyton Rikard (sixth, 126), Clayton Robinson (sixth, 132), Jovan Robinson (second, 138), Evan Vandall (third, 150), Dalton Heath (sixth, 175) and Reese Baldwin (fourth, 190).
“Cole figured out how to win a close match against last year’s returning state champion. So that’s great for him to go up there and do that.”
The Cavaliers won the Single A Challenge last season and went on to finish runner-up at the state tournament. The goal is to clear that hurdle, and with the calendar now reading February that’s where the focus turns. It starts with the Coalfield Conference Tournament set for Saturday at Independence.
Wrestling will start at 9 a.m. with the finals set to begin at 6 p.m.
“It’s back to work. It doesn’t really mean anything, it doesn’t really change anything,” Tincher said of last weekend’s win. “It’s a good feeling to know that your kids are going in the right direction, but from now until the first weekend of March you just keep applying pressure and you just keep putting your foot on the gas.”
