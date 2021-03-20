Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69

NAUGATUCK — Caleb May scored a team-high 24 points as Tug Valley defeated Greenbrier West for the second time this season, 80-69 Friday night.

Ian Reed added 21 and Ethan Colegrove 18 for the Panthers.

Kaiden Pack shined again with a game-high 32 points for the Cavaliers, including six 3-pointers. Chase Boggs scored 16 and Brandon Oscar 13.

West (2-2) will host James Monroe on Monday.

Greenbrier West (2-2)

Kaiden Pack 32, Brandon Oscar 13, Gabe Medlin 4, Chase Boggs 16, Lawson Vaughn 2, Chase McClung 2

Tug Valley 

Ethan Colegrove 18, Ian Reed 21, Caleb May 24, Joey Sorrell 7, Easton Davis 8

GW  18 11 21 19 — 69

TV 16 18 20 21 — 80

3-point goals - GW: 9 (Pack 6, Oscar, Boggs 2); TV: 5 (Reed 3, May, Sorrell). Fouled out — GW: Oscar.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video