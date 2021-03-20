Tug Valley 80, Greenbrier West 69
NAUGATUCK — Caleb May scored a team-high 24 points as Tug Valley defeated Greenbrier West for the second time this season, 80-69 Friday night.
Ian Reed added 21 and Ethan Colegrove 18 for the Panthers.
Kaiden Pack shined again with a game-high 32 points for the Cavaliers, including six 3-pointers. Chase Boggs scored 16 and Brandon Oscar 13.
West (2-2) will host James Monroe on Monday.
Greenbrier West (2-2)
Kaiden Pack 32, Brandon Oscar 13, Gabe Medlin 4, Chase Boggs 16, Lawson Vaughn 2, Chase McClung 2
Tug Valley
Ethan Colegrove 18, Ian Reed 21, Caleb May 24, Joey Sorrell 7, Easton Davis 8
GW 18 11 21 19 — 69
TV 16 18 20 21 — 80
3-point goals - GW: 9 (Pack 6, Oscar, Boggs 2); TV: 5 (Reed 3, May, Sorrell). Fouled out — GW: Oscar.