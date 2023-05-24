Petersburg scored an unearned insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning and starting pitcher Sammy Colaw tossed a perfect seventh to defeat Greenbrier West 4-2 Wednesday in the Class A state softball tournament in South Charleston.
The Cavaliers (23-3) will take on St. Marys at 4:45 p.m. in an elimination game. The Blue Devils fell 3-1 to defending state champion Wahama in the first game.
Ella Chew walked with one out in the sixth and took second on a passed ball. After Olivia Kimble flied out, Hannah Hamric hit a ground ball that got through on an error, allowing Chew to score to give the Vikings (26-8) a two-run lead.
The Cavaliers took a 1-0 in the top of the third. Brooklyn Adkins walked and went all the way to third on Brooke Patterson’s sac bunt. Brilee Redden then lined a single to center to drive in Adkins.
The Vikings responded with three in the bottom half, stringing together three straight hits after being held hitless by Redden through the first two innings.
Kylei Berg fell behind 0-2 but fought back to get a leadoff walk. She took second on a passed ball and went to third on Makenah Shriver’s sacrifice. After Gracie Carpenter grounded out to Redden, Addison Kitzmiller singled to center to drive in Berg with the tying run.
Braylee Corbin’s triple to the right-center field fence scored Kitzmiller, and Colaw’s liner to center drove in Corbin to put Petersburg ahead 3-1.
Those were the only three hits allowed by Redden, who struck out four and walked three.
Greenbrier West got one run back in the fourth when Julia Herndon singled, stole second and scored on a single to right by Maddie Fields.
Colaw finished with 10 strikeouts and held the Cavaliers to four hits.
