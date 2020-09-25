Greenbrier West 73, Webster County 6
upper glade — Class A co-No. 4 Greenbrier West let its defense and special teams take control in a 73-6 win over Webster County Friday night.
Kaiden Pack and Kaiden Parker both returned punts for touchdowns as part of the Cavaliers' 48-0 halftime edge. Noah Brown scored on a 10-yard fumble return, and Zach McClung returned an interception two yards to the end zone, both in the first quarter.
Pack also scored on a 5-yard run and threw a 10-yard TD pass to Lawson Vaughan. Brown added a 7-yard touchdown and McClung ran one in from 68 yards.
James Williams scored on a 28-yard run for the Highlanders' only score.
West (4-0) is scheduled to travel to Meadow Bridge next Friday, Oct. 2. Webster (0-4) is set to visit Clay County.
GW (4-0) 34 14 19 6 — 73
WC (0-4) 0 0 0 6 — 6
First quarter
GW: Kaiden Pack 5 run (kick failed), 9:13.
GW: Noah Brown 10 fumble return (Pack kick), 7:51.
GW: Zach McClung 2 interception return (Pack kick). 7:36.
GW: Pack 58 punt return (Pack kick), 4:30.
GW: Brown 7 run (Pack kick), :09.
Second quarter
GW: Lawson Vaughan 10 pass from Pack (Pack kick), 8:22.
GW: Kaiden Parker 48 punt return (Pack kick), 5:48.
Third quarter
GW: McClung 68 run (Pack kick), 11:39.
GW: Josh Jones 37 run (run failed), 8:17.
GW: Marcus Adkins 42 run (run failed), 6:12.
Fourth quarter
WC: James Williams 28 run (run failed), 4:35.
GW: Cole Vandall 19 run (run failed), :38.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GW: McClung 1-68, Adkins 2-46, Jones 1-37, Brown 4-12; WC: Williams 5-49, Payton McCourt 14-22, Carter Wayne 12-15.
Passing — GW: Pack 5-7-0-80; WC: n/a.
Receiving — GW: Vaughan 2-38, Levi Weikle 2-27, Kyle Holliday 1-15; WC: n/a.