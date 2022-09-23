Greenbrier West's Reney Cordial V celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Cavaliers cruise to record fifth straight shutout (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
CHARMCO – It ended up being quite the night for Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell.
The Cavaliers’ running back started the night being named the Homecoming king and he ended up escorting the Homecoming queen Raelyn Palmer, who is his cousin.
Then the game started, and he crowned Meadow Bridge with a 158-yard, three-touchdown performance in a 54-0 victory Friday night, ensuring himself a meal at a Japanese restaurant per a preseason promise if he would get to 1,000 yards by Week 6.
092422 greenbrier west 01.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell runs the ball during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 02.JPG
Greenbrier West fans celebrate a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 03.JPG
Greenbrier West's band performs during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 04.JPG
Greenbrier West cheerleaders cheer during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 05.JPG
A Greenbrier West fan celebrate a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 06.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Kaiden Sims tries to get past Greenbrier East's Ethan Holliday during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 07.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ethan Holliday catches a pass intended for Meadow Bridge's Conner Mullins during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 08.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ethan Holliday runs the ball during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 09.JPG
Greenbrier West fan Brycen Armstrong celebrates after catching the extra point ball during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 10.JPG
Greenbrier West's Reney Cordial celebrates after scoring a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 11.JPG
Greenbrier West's Jacob Perkins celebrates after a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 12.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Seaton Mullins is brought down by Greenbrier West's Dalton Heath during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 13.JPG
Greenbrier West cheerleader Gabbie Lilly cheers during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 14.JPG
Greenbrier West's Ty Nickell scores a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 15.JPG
Greenbrier West's Cole Vandall runs for a touchdown during Friday's game against Meadow Bridge in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
092422 greenbrier west 16.JPG
Meadow Bridge's Conner Mullins is brought down by Greenbrier West players during Friday's game in Charmco. Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
Jenny Harnish/The Register-Herald
But he had a lot of company in the great night category, starting with the Greenbrier West defense, which set a school record with a fifth straight shutout to start the season. The Cavaliers are the only team in the state to get to the midway point to the season without allowing a point.
"Our defense man, we’re a bunch of dawgs. No.9 (Ethan Holliday) on there, No. 24 (Dalton Heath). We just wanted this and we wanted it bad and happy we could do it for our school and our community. All of my guys, we’ve been together since preschool so I’m glad I had that with them.”
Ethan Holliday had a big night, scoring the first touchdown on a 10-yard run and then scoring on a 74-yard interception in the second quarter that gave the Cavaliers a 34-0 lead early in the second quarter.
“I saw the ball coming down and I made a move on it and caught it,” said Holliday, who had two interceptions on the night, the first takeaway likely thwarting a Meadow Bridge touchdown because he caught up to the receiver Connor Mullins, who got behind the defense and he simply took the ball away from him. “I had a whole lot of blockers in front of me. I made one cut and then there was four or five blue jerseys blocking for me. I couldn’t do it without them.”
The Cavaliers were hardly done.
They were able to sandwich a Cole Vandall 34-yard touchdown with a fumble recovery around a pair of Nickell runs.
The second, after getting the ball back with 25 seconds left in the half, Nickell broke off a 60-yard touchdown run that put him over 1,000 at the midway point of the season.
For Reney Cordial V, the senior was able to get his first career touchdown, his first-quarter score giving the Cavaliers a 28-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. A full-time starting lineman, the touchdown held special meaning for Cordial.
“That wasn’t for me, that was for my grandpa, Reney III,” Cordial said. “He was a great running back at Meadow Bridge, so it meant a lot to me to get in the end zone while he was here, while my family was here to support me.”
Cordial was so excited he ran to the fence behind the bench to share the moment with his dad, Reney IV.
“We never game-planned that but things were going good and Reney came by and he said, ‘Coach, how about letting me try to get a touchdown?’” coach Toby Harris said. “He’s been a leader for us all year. He has been out in front, responsible for a lot of what we have been able to do so we thought we’d give him a chance. And he ran it right in.”
A young Meadow Bridge squad ran into a buzzsaw defense, rushing for just 24 yards on 29 carries. They were 0-of-1 passing and had four turnovers,
“They’re getting better and better,” Harris said. “We’ve had some good defenses in the past, and we have good defensive coaches, and they’ve seen some good defensive players. This isn’t a one-man defense. These guys are full of enthusiasm, they gang tackle, they run to the ball. This isn’t a one-man defense.”
“That means everything,” Cordial said of the fifth straight shutout. “Every single one of us had one goal in mind tonight and that was another zero.”
“It meant a lot to me,” Holliday said. “I had tears in my eyes at the end of the game.”
The Wildcats didn’t get a first down until the second half, which was played in two three-minute quarters.
“They are very deep on the defensive line,” Meadow Bridge coach Dwayne Reichard said. “Coach Harris and I have talked. He has a lot of kids he can roll in there and keep those fresh legs. We’re till young up front and we're still trying to learn. It’s a tough situation we’re in right now. We’re hoping it pays dividends down the road but on a night like this you would hope you could block together and string together a few first downs, but their defense came to play, and they took advantage of a young offensive line and did what they came to do.”
The Cavaliers also got a 57-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tucker Lilly to Kadin Parker. Lilly was 3-for-3 for 65 yards.
Greenbrier West had 177 yards rushing and 242 yards of total offense. The Cavaliers only ran 17 offensive plays.
“We never really had that many opportunities (on offense), scoring on interceptions and fumble recoveries,” Harris said. “We are just really happy for the kids, and we are happy to be where we are right now.”
Greenbrier West is 5-0 and faces Shady Spring, coming off a win Friday night against PikeView. Meadow Bridge is 1-4 and is off next week.
Nickell and his teammates ended the night by singing along to “Country Roads” on the hill next to the stands, a first, and could become a tradition.
“It was a great night,” Nickell said. “Homecoming is a big deal and there were a lot of people. We went out and fought hard and we were able to get this (record) for our school and our community.”
