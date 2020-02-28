Cavaliers clinch Class A state championship

huntington — Greenbrier West coach Jeremy Tincher knew exactly what had to happen. It happened, and the result was the goal the Cavaliers desired most — another state championship.
Seniors Marshall Clere, John Parks and Isaac Brown and junior Noah Brown all won their matches at Friday night's session at the state wrestling tournament. That performance clinched the Class A state championship for the Cavaliers for the second straight year.
West finished Friday with 68 points, while Moorefield (43) and Ritchie County (42) followed.
"I don't even know where to begin," Tincher said. "I don't know how much longer I can do this. We were 4-for-4 tonight, and it's the guys that have been leading us. It's the guys that have been there and fought and have been down here in this environment. They know what it takes."
Clere decisioned Fairmont Senior's Marko Tarley 6-2 to advance to the 113-pound championship match. Noah Brown (41-1) continued his dominant season with a second-period pin of Point Pleasant's Wyatt Stanley and will wrestle for the 220-pound title.
The state championship matches will begin at 6 p.m. at the Mountain Health Arena, starting with the 126-pound final.
Parks and Isaac Brown wrestled in the consolations and came through. Parks took down Fairmont's Nick Scott 5-2 and Isaac Brown edged Grafton's Garrett Williams 3-2.
Tincher could not have been more confident in the quartet that came through Friday night.
"I liked our matchups," Tincher said. "I knew we could win every one of those matches, because the only kid we hadn't wrestled at some point in the last couple of years was John's match. And I watched that kid all weekend because I had already done some figuring in the brackets and kind of figured that was who we were going to end up with. We had a game plan, and John stuck to the game plan."
Clere will face Brady Layman of Ritchie County and Noah Brown gets Sissonville's Gavin Shamblin. Both Cavaliers will be making their first state finals appearance.
Isaac Brown will take on Braxton County's Quin Meador and Parks will wrestle Fairmont's Nick Scott in the consolations, which begin at 10:30 a.m. Both are guaranteed to place.
"I'm so happy for John Parks," Tincher said. "He's never placed. This (will be) his first time standing on the podium. He's a great kid, does everything the right way, has a wonderful faith in the Lord. He finally gets to stand on the podium. I am happy for him."
Levi Brake began wrestling when he was 6 years old, then decided he wanted to play basketball.
"I gave him that opportunity, and about a month later he said, 'When does wrestling start?'" said Craig, his dad and Nicholas County assistant coach.
Right about now, Levi is feeling good about that decision.
Brake defeated Cole Morris of Berkeley Springs 7-2 to earn a spot in the 138-pound state final. The Grizzlies senior will face Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee.
Levi and Craig shared a tearful hug after the match.
"It's been a long ride," Craig said.
Levi fell behind 2-0 early against Morris but was eventually able to secure a reversal and dominated from there.
"I wrestled that kid back in mid-January and it was a good match," said Brake, who improved to 55-1. "Once I finally pulled it out I caught him and stuck him. When he took me down here, I'm like a terrible neutral wrestler, so at the time I was like, 'Hey, I'm still set. This is where most of my matches start.' I knew I could fight back. I'm one of the best mat wrestlers in the state, and I got to prove it."
The most amazing part is Brake has been wrestling with a severely injured left leg. He broke his femur while playing in a fundraiser softball game for, ironically, the wrestling team. Then he dislocated this kneecap right before the Coalfield Conference Invitational the first weekend of February.
"I thought it was over (after breaking his leg)," Brake said. "The surgeon gave me a brace and told me to tough it out."
"They wanted to operate, but they said because he is a senior they would let him wrestle with a brace," Craig said. "We have surgery scheduled April 2."
For now, there's one more match to take care of.
At various points this season, Devan Gauldin's first name has been misspelled "Devaw."
The only "W" he's concerned with is the one he will try to capture Saturday night.
The Woodrow Wilson junior defeated Ripley's Austin Boggess 4-3 to claim a spot in the Class AAA 195-pound state championship. He will face Jace Bradbury of Washington for the title.
"I've been training years for this," Gauldin said. "This is my sixth year of wrestling and I had been waiting to use that switch I used (to edge Boggess). I had never switched in a real match in my life. But I've been practicing it all year, that one move, just for this."
"He's a good athlete," first-year Woodrow coach Matt Osborne said. "He's had a good year. Working on getting to his takedowns has been the biggest thing for him. He's a tremendous athlete. He's impressive."
Also wrestling for a state championship will be Independence freshman Judah Price, who defeated Oak Glen's Clayton Lamb 9-5. He will meet Point Pleasant's Isaac Short for the 120-pound championship.
Price (39-8) has had an impressive run in the second half of the season. He placed at the WSAZ Invitational, then won both the Coalfield Conference and Region 3 championships.
