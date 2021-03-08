Word that Greenbrier West senior Noah Brown is wrestling at the 285-pound class this season is probably welcomed news among 220-pounders around the state.
Brown dominated 220 at the Class AA-A level a year ago, losing just one match on his way to winning the state championship. That one loss was to Class AAA 220 champion Braxton Amos, who accomplished everything a high school wrestler possibly could in his three seasons at Parkersburg South.
Now he leaves that class, making the necessary jump to heavyweight. Not that he didn't want to return to 220, but he just couldn't drop enough weight.
"I got down to 228 and got pretty sick and I was very weak," he said. "It was hard on my body."
As talented as Brown has proven to be, it just made sense for him to make the change. In fact, veteran head coach Jeremy Tincher doesn't see it as a challenge — he sees it as ideal.
"To me, he's the perfect heavyweight," Tincher said. "He's 6-3, so he's got length. He's about 240, so he's big enough to wrestle the 270s and the 280s, and he is so much more athletic than those kids."
Tincher compares Brown's matchup potential to that of Olympic gold medalist Kyle Snyder and current Minnesota heavyweight Gable Steveson, who last week won his second straight Big Ten championship.
"At our level, that's kind of what Buddha presents," Tincher said. "He's a smaller, athletic (heavyweight), but the great thing about him is he's as tall as most other heavyweights. He's not 5-10, 240. He's 6-3, 240. And let's not forget, he's played tailback on the football team his whole life, so he has some athleticism."
Brown doesn't foresee any adjustment problems.
"I think as a heavyweight I am still fast and agile, and I'm still pretty strong," he said. "I'm just going to need to use my speed and quickness on (opponents). I feel pretty comfortable and confident wrestling heavyweight this year."
So far, the transition appears seamless.
Greenbrier West, the preseason No. 1 and two-time reigning Class A state champion, opened its season Saturday with a pair of home quads. Things could not have gone better for Brown — five matches, five pins.
"Not much to say. I just wrestled hard," Brown said. "I did what I do best. I got some takedowns. I worked on some stuff that I need to incorporate into my wrestling that I am going to use later in the season against high-class opponents. Working with heavyweights is a little different for me because I'm not used to all the weight on me. It was different, but I handled it and it boosted my confidence a lot."
The Cavaliers bring a significantly younger team to the mat room this season, so Brown's status as a senior is of utmost importance.
"Yeah, because he's the only (senior) on it," Tincher said. "Buddha has been in our program since he was 6 years old. He's been on two teams that won state titles. He's won a state title himself. He's been around as much as any kid who has ever been around our program. He's been through the fires.
"I don't know that I've ever needed a leader more than I've needed one this year, because we've got so many young kids. I was going down the lineup the other day and there's five kids I've never watched wrestle before. Buddha's leadership has been very important."
Brown takes that role seriously.
"It's a young team with only one senior, a bunch of juniors, a good group of freshmen coming in this year," Brown said. "They wrestled pretty well (Saturday). A few things they need to fix. You know, they're freshmen. For the first tournament, I think they came out and wrestled really well. I was really impressed with them.
"In the room, they work hard. During my four years at Greenbrier West wrestling, this is by far the hardest working team. Every day they come up there ready to go. As a leader, it makes my job pretty easy, but I've still got to push them in practice sometimes. The younger kids get down on themselves and I'm there to boost them up. Get through practice and lead by example."
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber