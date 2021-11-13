Cavaliers bounced by Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — Williamstown's offensive efficiency was off the charts during Saturday's Class A football playoff opener against Greenbrier West.
The sixth-seeded Yellowjackets scored on six of a possible seven possessions to start the game and defeated the 11th-seeded Cavaliers 48-20.
Williamstown at 9-2 next makes a trip to No. 3 seed East Hardy (10-1) for a quarterfinal matchup. Time and date are yet to be determined.
Williamstown running back Rickie Allen and quarterback Max Molessa accounted for a majority of the 420 rushing yards turned in by the Yellowjackets. Allen finished with 209 yards on 23 carries and two touchdowns, while Molessa finished with 195 yards on 23 carries and a pair of TDs as well.
Greenbrier West, which lost for the first time in five games and ends the season at 6-5, gave Williamstown fits right off the bat -- driving 80 yards in 11 plays after the opening kickoff and capping off the series with a 3-yard touchdown run from Ty Nickell. The two-point conversion failed and the Cavaliers led 6-0 with 6:45 remaining in the first quarter.
Williamstown's offense didn't flinch and scored 34 unanswered points. The only series which did not result in a touchdown was cut short by the clock reading zeroes at the end of the first half.
A quarterback sneak from Cole Vandall from the Williamstown 1 ended the Cavalier drought and cut into the deficit at 34-12. But the Yellowjackets were unfazed and responded with Molessa's keeper for a 7-yard score which all but secured a Williamstown win at 41-12 with 1:15 still showing on the third quarter clock.
Williamstown finished with 489 yards of total offense compared to 341 for Greenbrier West.