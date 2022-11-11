Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Showers early becoming a steady light rain later in the day. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Snow showers late. Low 28F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 50%.