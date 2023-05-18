A season of dominance will continue into the final week of the season for Greenbrier West.
The Cavaliers broke open a one-run game with four runs in the fifth inning and added three in the seventh to defeat James Monroe 9-3 to win the Class A Region 3 championship Thursday in Lindside.
West (23-2) will play in the state tournament for the first time since 2019. It starts Wednesday at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Preslee Treadway, Desteney Walker, Julie Herndon and Hannah Sweet all drove in two runs for the Cavaliers. Maddie Fields and Brilee Redden each had two hits.
The Cavaliers were aided by seven James Monroe errors that led to six unearned runs.
Redden got her second win in as many days, this time entering in relief, with one out in the first inning. She was charged with two runs but both were unearned.
Redden struck out 10, walked four and gave up five hits over 6.2 innings.
Mavericks starter Bryleigh Thomas scattered eight hits, struck out four and walked five.
Haley Hunnicutt had two RBIs. Chloe Bert and Thomas had two hits apiece, and Shay Wickline had a double.
