Cavalier defense, Nickell keep rolling

Ethan Holliday

UPPER GLADE — Greenbrier West forced six turnovers and ran its shutout streak to four games with a 61-0 win over Webster County.

The Cavaliers had three interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Ethan Holliday finished with 17 tackles (four for a loss), intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and forced another.

Holliday also had a 61-yard touchdown run.

Offensively, Ty Nickell continued his big season with 191 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The senior has 853 yards and 13 touchdowns.

The Cavaliers (4-0) will host Meadow Bridge Friday.

GW      27       21       6          7          —        61

WC      0          0          0          0          —        0

First quarter

GW: Ty Nickell 21 run (Hayden Ridgeway kick), 10:53.

GW: Nickell 1 run (kick failed), 6:54.

GW: Nickell 9 run (Ridgeway kick), 5:39.

GW: Cole Vandall 3 run (Ridgeway kick), 2:34.

Second quarter

GW: Ethan Holliday 61 run (Ridgeway kick), 10:22.

GW: Nickell 13 run (Ridgeway kick), 4:24.

GW: Nickell 55 run (Ridgeway kick), 2:01.

Third quarter

GW: Roy Loudermilk 36 run (run failed), 2:25.

Fourth quarter

GW: Isaac Agee 10 run (Ridgeway run), 2:35.

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — GW: Nickell 16-191, Agee 7-69, Holliday 2-66, Loudermilk 1-36, Bradley Hodge 2-(-2), Vandall 4-(-3); WC: Isaac Snyder 13-21, Mylo Rivera 3-4, Zach McCourt 1-2, Jack Cochran 1-(-1), Bryson Lee 4-(-4), Rayden Triplett 3-(-4), Isaac Cutlip 1-(-5).

PASSING — GW: Vandall 5-5-0-96, Tucker Lilly 1-3-0-15; WC: Snyder 1-11-3-5.

RECEIVING — GW: Dalton Heath 3-45, Lilly 2-36, Kadin Parker 1-30; WC: Triplett 1-5.

