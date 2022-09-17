Cavalier defense, Nickell keep rolling

UPPER GLADE — Greenbrier West forced six turnovers and ran its shutout streak to four games with a 61-0 win over Webster County.
The Cavaliers had three interceptions and recovered three fumbles. Ethan Holliday finished with 17 tackles (four for a loss), intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and forced another.
Holliday also had a 61-yard touchdown run.
Offensively, Ty Nickell continued his big season with 191 rushing yards and five touchdowns. The senior has 853 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The Cavaliers (4-0) will host Meadow Bridge Friday.
GW 27 21 6 7 — 61
WC 0 0 0 0 — 0
First quarter
GW: Ty Nickell 21 run (Hayden Ridgeway kick), 10:53.
GW: Nickell 1 run (kick failed), 6:54.
GW: Nickell 9 run (Ridgeway kick), 5:39.
GW: Cole Vandall 3 run (Ridgeway kick), 2:34.
Second quarter
GW: Ethan Holliday 61 run (Ridgeway kick), 10:22.
GW: Nickell 13 run (Ridgeway kick), 4:24.
GW: Nickell 55 run (Ridgeway kick), 2:01.
Third quarter
GW: Roy Loudermilk 36 run (run failed), 2:25.
Fourth quarter
GW: Isaac Agee 10 run (Ridgeway run), 2:35.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — GW: Nickell 16-191, Agee 7-69, Holliday 2-66, Loudermilk 1-36, Bradley Hodge 2-(-2), Vandall 4-(-3); WC: Isaac Snyder 13-21, Mylo Rivera 3-4, Zach McCourt 1-2, Jack Cochran 1-(-1), Bryson Lee 4-(-4), Rayden Triplett 3-(-4), Isaac Cutlip 1-(-5).
PASSING — GW: Vandall 5-5-0-96, Tucker Lilly 1-3-0-15; WC: Snyder 1-11-3-5.
RECEIVING — GW: Dalton Heath 3-45, Lilly 2-36, Kadin Parker 1-30; WC: Triplett 1-5.
