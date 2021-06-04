Catholic girls, Pocahontas boys earn Class A Region 3 track titles

The Charleston Catholic girls and Pocahontas County boys walked away with team titles in Wednesday’s Class A Region 3 Track and Field Championships at Woodrow Wilson High School.
In the girls competition, Charleston Catholic had three individual winners and swept all five relays to amass 149 points, compared to 92 for runner-up Pocahontas County.
On the boys side, Pocahontas County captured two relays and got a double-win from Jacob Davis (100-meter dash in 11.78 seconds and 200 in 23.86) and a victory from Hadden Mick in the discus (120 feet, 5 inches) to score 131 points. Runner-up Greenbrier West tallied 105.
For the Irish girls, Audrey Miller and Aubrie Custer both were two-time individual winners. Miller crossed the finish line first in the 400 (1:02.46) and the 300 hurdles (49.81), while Custer earned bragging rights in the 1600 (5:49.63) and 3200 (12:48.94).
Cheylin Woodruff was a double-winner for Pocahontas County, claiming the 100 in 13.86 and the discus with a toss of 89-7.
For the Richwood boys, Trey Stanley was a three-time winner (800 in 2:14.45, 1600 in 4:58.96, and 3200 in 10:47.40), and teammate Aiden Miller grabbed a pair of firsts: long jump in 18-3 and high jump in 5-8.
Class AA teams competed in region qualifying events on Thursday, and Class AAA squads will take part in qualifying on Friday.
The top three individuals and relay teams from each region qualify for the state meet.
Qualifying spots 13-16 are determined by the next four best times/distances in region events.
Each region meet qualifies the top four individuals in the high jump and pole vault plus any additional athletes who meet or better the qualifying standard for the state meet. If there is a tie for fourth place that doesn’t meet the state qualifying standard, that tie must be worked off utilizing the tie-breaking procedure that is normally used for first place.
— Steve Keenan
Class A Region 3 Track and Field Championships
Wednesday, June 2
Woodrow Wilson High School
Girls team scores
Charleston Catholic 149, Pocahontas County 92, Richwood 59, Webster County 47, Greenbrier West 45, James Monroe 44, Summers County 36, Midland Trail 17
Boys team scores
Pocahontas County 131, Greenbrier West 105, Richwood 77, Webster County 67, Summers County 42, James Monroe 41, Charleston Catholic 36, Midland Trail 13
Girls
Individual events
100: Cheylin Woodruff, PC, 13.86; Makenna McKenney, PC; Riley Richmond, SC; Lilly Jackson, JM; Katie Collins, JM; Jayden Jones, R
200: Lilly Jackson, JM, 29.20; Makenna McKenney, PC; Cheylin Woodruff, PC; Riley Richmond, SC; Roxalyn Winter, CC; Kelsey Davis, R
400: Audrey Miller, CC, 1:02.46; Lindsay Carr, CC; Lilly Jackson, JM; Claire Mullen, CC; Katie Collins, JM; Amity Whitelight, SC
800: Lindsay Carr, CC, 2:30.67; Aubrie Custer, CC; Elizabeth Rushworth, CC; Baylee Jarrett, R; Macaden Taylor, PC; Alivia Moffatt, WC
1600: Aubrie Custer, CC, 5:49.63; Baylee Jarrett, R; Alivia Moffatt, WC; Macaden Taylor, PC; Sarah Turner, SC; Kayla Lucas, CC
3200: Aubrie Custer, CC, 12:48.94; Macaden Taylor, PC; Elizabeth Rushworth, CC; Alexis White, WC; Rachel Coffield, CC; Sarah Turner, SC
100 hurdles: Savannah McMillion, PC, 18.35; Raelyn Palmer, GW; Olivia Persinger, CC; Sydney Chapman, MT; Emma Ballard, JM; Trysta McKenzie, GW
300 hurdles: Audrey Miller, CC, 49.81; Kelsey Davis, R; Savannah McMillion, PC; Avery Persinger, CC; Gabbie Custer, CC; Emma Brumfield, MT
Relays
4x100: Charleston Catholic (Palmer Brown, Lindsay Carr, Claire Mullen, Hannah Rahin), 54.75; Pocahontas County, Greenbrier West, Midland Trail, James Monroe, Richwood
4x200: Charleston Catholic (Palmer Brown, Audrey Miller, Hannah Rahin, Claire Mullen), 1:55.14; Richwood, Greenbrier West, Pocahontas County, Summers County
4x400: Charleston Catholic (Audrey Miller, Lindsay Carr, Palmer Brown, Claire Mullen), 4:30.99; Richwood, Pocahontas County, Summers County
4x800: Charleston Catholic (Kayla Lucas, Anna Kate Ward, Elizabeth Rushworth, Roxalyn Winter), 11:46.39; Webster County, Summers County
Shuttle hurdles: Charleston Catholic (Palmer Brown, Gabbie Custer, Hannah Sullivan, Avery Persinger), 1:14.47; Greenbrier West
Field events
High jump: Holly Perrine, WC, 4-10; Carlee Dillard, R
Long jump: Lilly Jackson, JM, 15-3; Chloe Cox, R; Emma Ballard, JM; Lily Bostic, MT; Jasmine Robertson, MT
Shot put: Rori Leonard, WC, 27-2; Alyvia Harvey, SC; Meagan Poticher, GW; Natalie Agee, GW; Rachel Ames, PC; Brianna Moore, MT
Discus: Cheylin Woodruff, PC, 89-7; Rori Leonard, WC; Meagan Poticher, GW; Chloe Cox, R; Alyvia Harvey, SC; Brianna Moore, MT
Boys
Individual events
100: Jacob Davis, PC, 11.78; Braydie Carr, JM; Landon Richmond, SC; Ty Nickell, GW; Kyle McMillion, WC; Ayden Carroll, PC
200: Jacob Davis, PC, 23.86; Logan Shrewsbery, GW; Landon Richmond, SC; Braydie Carr, JM; Ayden Carroll, PC; Kameron Shrewsbury, GW
400: Ian Gardner, SC, 52.87; Braydie Carr, JM; T.D. Sparks, PC; Mason Solliday, PC; Mason Thornton, GW; Conner Spencer, PC
800: Trey Stanley, R, 2:14.45; Nicholas Shaf, CC; Kevin Hayes, CC; Max Oganian, PC; Aiden Rowe, JM; Madoc Lathroum, SC
1600: Trey Stanley, R, 4:58.96; Aiden Rowe, JM; Devan Lawson, WC; Sean Beverage, PC; Ethan Phillips, R; Austin Wright, WC
3200: Trey Stanley, R, 10:47.40; Nicholas Shaf, CC; Sean Beverage, PC; Devan Lawson, WC; Wade Lawson, WC; Madoc Lathroum, SC
110 hurdles: Dakota McMillion, WC, 16.86; Kaiden Pack, GW; Alan Gibson, PC; Oryan Collins, GW; Hunter Wargo, R; Cayson Vines, MT
300 hurdles: Kaiden Pack, GW, 42.51; Dakota McMillion, WC; Logan Shrewsbery, GW; Hunter Wargo, R; Alan Gibson, PC; Aiden Rowe, JM
Relays
4x100: Greenbrier West (Ty Nickell, Kadin Parker, Marvin Vaughan, Logan Shrewsbery), 47.19; Summers County, Pocahontas County, James Monroe, Midland Trail, Richwood
4x200: Greenbrier West (Kaiden Pack, Logan Shrewsbery, Marvin Vaughan, Kadin Parker), 1:37.66; Pocahontas County, Summers County, Midland Trail
4x400: Pocahontas County (Max Oganian, Mason Solliday, T.D. Sparks, Conner Spencer), 3:54.36; Greenbrier West, Charleston Catholic, Summers County, Webster County
4x800: Pocahontas County (Sean Beverage, Brycen Carroll, Max Oganian, Silas Riley), 9:25.91; Charleston Catholic, Webster County, Greenbrier West
Shuttle hurdles: Greenbrier West (Kaiden Pack, Ty Nickell, Kadin Parker, Marvin Vaughan), 1:06.24; Pocahontas County, Richwood
Field events
High jump: Aiden Miller, R, 5-8; Dakota McMillion, WC; Marvin Vaughan, GW; Michael Kanode, GW; Mason Solliday, PC
Long jump: Aiden Miller, R, 18-3; Kyle McMillion, WC; Michael Kanode, GW; Cameron Thomas, JM; Oryan Collins, GW; Reggie Whiting, PC
Shot put: Connor Bell, WC, 39-00 1/2; Hadden Mick, PC; Logan Wimer, PC; Tyler Workman, R; Todd Perry, MT; Dale Treadway, GW
Discus: Hadden Mick, PC, 120-5; Josh Landreth, R; Alan Gibson, PC; Todd Perry, MT; Timothy Hunt, JM; Dale Treadway, GW