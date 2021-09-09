Carter, Cantley ready for Mountaineer

Danny Carter has been racing motorcycles for 14 years. When you ask what got him interested, he's ready with a quick answer.
"That's Ron's fault," he quips.
Ron would be his good friend Ron Cantley. The two have traveled the roads to GNCC Racing events together for the past 10 years and have found success in the series.
Their latest road trip won't be nearly as long as others. Racer Productions out of Morgantown is bringing the annual Mountaineer race to Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean this weekend. The race is part of the 13-race GNCC Racing series.
For Cantley, it's the continuation of a love affair that began in 1980.
"My cousin started riding and I looked up to him," Cantley said. "I wanted to do what he did and one thing led to another. Here we are 41 years later and I'm still doing it."
Eventually he had a hand in getting Carter into the sport.
"His son Stephan was doing a class project. He bought a bike and they redid it, and my son was racing and of course he had to have a better bike, so he ended up buying Stephan's," Carter said. "They were racing the Burning Rock series, and I was telling him and his friends they weren't quite ready for it yet. He said, 'It's harder than you think,' and I said I know it is. That's why I told him he's not ready yet.
"He said, 'Why don't you buy a bike and ride with us?' I said you find me a bike for $2,500 and I'll do it. Him and his best buddies found a bike in two days. And we started racing."
Carter took the challenge and ran with it. Make that raced with it.
He started out in local races at Burning Rock and Peterstown before joining the GNCC circuit a decade ago. He reached the peak last year when he won the championship in the 50-plus C class.
Carter said there's no big secret to his success.
"You've just got to be consistent, and in the class I was in last year, if you train a little bit and get in shape, some of us old guys are not in too good shape," he said. "It's more determination. Through my coaching in wrestling (he was the coach at Shady Spring High School in the first decade of the 2000s), I always told kids no matter what, you never quit."
He actually had to do that once this year, thanks to broken ribs suffered at the first race of the year in Union, S.C.
"(Quitting) pretty much killed me," Carter said. "I did about a lap and a half, so I did about 18 laps with broken ribs.
"It's kind of a last-man-standing thing. If you can get there fast enough to get the third lap or the fourth lap, most guys are like, 'I'm not going to do another one. I'm done.' I don't. I'll go until a tracksweeper picks me up."
Neither Carter nor Cantley considers himself a world class racer.
"It's an old fat man's slow class, is what I call it," Carter said.
Cantley said, "I've always considered myself competent and persistent, versus blazing fast."
There is a degree of modesty to that statement. Cantley won the Burning Rock series title in 2014.
"I started off being horrible," he said with a laugh. "I just kept persisting until I got better."
Cantley has had his share of injuries, but classifies it as "not many." Clearly, he's speaking in relative terms.
"I broke my ribs a lot. Broken collarbone. I broke my toes. Broke my ribs four times on motorcycles. That's been about it," he said.
"As motorcycle riders go, that's very blessed."
His love of the sport keeps him going, but he's had to refocus a bit.
"My risk-reward meter is starting to get a little more sensitive than it used to be," Cantley said. "That's kind of why I started racing e-bikes. I can still compete and race hard and feel a little more secure. You don't go as fast. It's one thing to make a mistake at 20 miles an hour or 15 miles an hour. It's another thing to make it at 50 or 60."
The Mountaineer 2021 First Responder Salute will start Saturday on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Racing will begin at 8 a.m. and the day will end with the Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service starting at 7 p.m.
On Sunday, racing will start at 8 a.m., with the last event running from 1-4 p.m.
Gates will open at 6 a.m. each day. Admission is $25 for fans 12 and over and $10 for kids ages 6-11. Kids 5 and under get in free.
"Racer Productions is a nationwide company that makes a significant impact on the sport and on the economy of the state in general," Canley said. "To have an event like that in Beckley is profoundly positive for our economy and for exposure for our area."
The race will be important for both Carter and Cantley. Carter is currently third in the Masters 50-plus B class, eight points out of second. Cantley is also third in his class, 55-plus e-bike.
Carter has his eyes on repeating as champion.
"I have to finish out. I don't have to go to the (season-ending) Ironman (in Indiana) this year unless it's mathematically possible for me to move up in my class," he said. "I'm third currently, eight points out of second. The guy in first place has made every race and has a pretty good lead. They only take your top nine races. I'll have nine at the end of the West Virginia races (including a race in Newburg in Preston County). At the end of those three, if it looks like I can move up then I'll go run the Ironman again."
