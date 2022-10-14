Eli Allen, of James Monroe, left, intercepts a pass from Midland Trail during game Friday at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Carr drives James Monroe to victory (With Gallery)
By Dave Morrison For The Register-Herald
HICO – James Monroe’s Braydie Carr remembers showing up at football practice his first day – all 115 pounds of him – and everyone looking like monsters.
On Friday night, at Midland Trail, he looked like a monster to the Patriots, rushing for 194 yards and three touchdowns as the No. 3 Mavericks beat Midland Trail 42-0.
“This is the best game I’ve ever had,” Carr said. “The most carries I’ve ever had, the most yards I’ve ever had, just a real emotional night. I’ve worked real hard for this. I started freshman year at 115 pounds, I was in the weight room, I dieted, I worked real hard to be right here and I was happy coaches utilized me and I made something happen.”
“I had a strong feeling coming into the season that he was going to help us in the run game,” coach John Mustain said. “I can’t say I’m surprised because he has those capabilities.”
101522 Midland Trail 7.jpg
Cooper Ridgeway, of James Monroe, breaks away from, Ian Harper, of Midland trail, for a large gain Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 8.jpg
Layton Dowdy, of James Monroe, gets brought down by, Cade Ooten, of Midland trail, Friday night during game at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 3.jpg
Midland Trail cheerleader C.J. Ford, get tossed in the air during game vs James Monroe Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 2.jpg
Midland Trail band member during game vs James Monroe Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 9.jpg
Midland Trail vs James Monroe Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 1.jpg
Midland Trail fans during game vs James Monroe Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 10.jpg
Midland Trail vs James Monroe Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 5.jpg
James Monroe fans during game against Midland trail Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 11.jpg
Braydie Carr, of James Monroe, tries to break away from two Midland trail defenders during game Friday at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 12.jpg
Braydie Carr, of James Monroe, plows for some yardage against Midland trail during game Friday at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 4.jpg
Allison Brewer, of Beckley, cheering for her cousin, Zane Burford, of Midland Trail during game vs James Monroe Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 6.jpg
James Monroe band during game against Midland trail Friday night at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 13.jpg
Cooper Ridgeway, of James Monroe, right, stiff arms Zane Burford. of Midland trail during game Friday at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
101522 Midland Trail 14.jpg
Eli Allen, of James Monroe, left, intercepts a pass from Midland Trail during game Friday at Midland Trail High School. Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Midland Trail vs James Monroe
The James Monroe run game, particularly Carr, flexed its muscle early – an 18 yarder from Cooper Ridgeway coming ahead of a 42-yard touchdown run by Carr to give the Mavericks the early lead.
Midland Trail’s Cody Harrell, the Patriots' big-play guy, then ripped off a 65-yard kickoff return inside the James Monroe 20-yard line. But the Mavericks defense tightened up and Trail was forced to attempt a 39-yard field goal that was short.
It was a harbinger of things to come. Big plays by the Mavericks and self-destruction by the Patriots.
Ridgeway added a 55-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter to make it 14-0.
The two teams came in boasting outstanding passing credentials, Trail’s Jaden Gladwell the area leader in passing yards and James Monroe’s Layton Dowdy the area leader in touchdown passes with 14.
It was not a night for the passing games.
Eli Allen had seven touchdowns through the air in four games. Well, he did a number to an opponent catching the ball again, but this time from Trail passers. Allen had two interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown that gave the Mavericks a 21-0 lead. He now has six interceptions to go with the seven touchdown receptions.
Carr added two rushing touchdowns in the second half, a three-yarder and then he drove a 76-yarder to the end zone that made it 35-0. Ethan Ganoe ended the scoring with a second interception return for a score, this one from 35 yards out.
‘I thought our defense would give them a little more resistance than we did,” Midland Trail coach Jeremy Moore said. “We did a lot of arm tackling. They did a great job of physically moving us, so they never really had to throw. They just did a great job of establishing the line of scrimmage.”
Add four interceptions, two returned for touchdowns, and you have the makings of what was the fifth shutout of the season in a 7-0 start for the Mavericks.
James Monroe ended the night rushing for 346 yards between its two top runners, Ridgeway adding 156 yards on the ground.
“One of the biggest aspects of that is I’ve been seeing this (offensive) line grow over the last three or four weeks,” Mustain said. “They went through several growing pains early on. If it were up to me, I would run all the time. The thing of it is if you are going to run the ball you have to finish it off. I thought we could have some success running the ball."
Moore said he had instructed his quarterbacks not to throw the ball over the middle because of the ball hawking skills of the Mavericks, most notably Allen. He even pulled starter Gladwell for a couple series and replaced him with Aiden Maichle.
“That was just me trying to get (Gladwell’s) attention,” Moore said. “I told him not to throw the ball high over the middle. Even the backup quarterback, Aiden Maichle did it, too. The Allen kid is legit. (James Monroe defenders) are like a shark smelling blood, and when that ball goes in the air (Allen) is going to go get it. He is a ball hawk. They get good pressure up front and make your quarterback make throws he really doesn’t want to make. They capitalized on every one of our mistakes."
Midland Trail honored the members of the 1971 and 1972 Ansted teams that won back-to-back state championships and its coaches, including head coach Roger Eades. Those teams did not lose a game and at one time won a then-record 36 straight games, a record that stood for nearly 45 years.
