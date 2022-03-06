HUNTINGTON — Apparently a lot can happen in eight minutes.
Including in a wrestling match, with a state championship at stake.
Then again, sometimes that’s not enough time. Colten Caron now knows that.
Caron, wrestling in basically a new weight class the last two weeks of the season, snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Saturday at the 75th annual state tournament. He needed to muster every bit of resolve for another grueling two and a half minutes to defeat Cameron’s Adam Angel in an ultimate rideout for the Class AA-A 170-pound state championship.
“It was crazy,” Caron said.
Indeed, this was one of the wildest matches of the tournament.
After a scoreless first period, Angel scored an escape point in the second and Caron got one in the third to force overtime — although it didn’t look like it at first.
Angel appeared to get a takedown with time winding down. However, the clock had already reached zero as the referee’s hand went up signaling two points for Angel, sending the match to sudden victory.
“Terrifying,” Caron admitted. “I thought I lost at the end whenever they gave him that takedown. Turns out it was out of time, so it was awesome to be able to have another chance.”
Another chance, but still far from over.
Starting in the neutral position, neither wrestler scored in the next 60 seconds. That led to a coin flip, which Angel won for his choice of top or bottom. He chose bottom and gained an escape before the end of the 30-second period for a 2-1 lead.
Another 30 seconds went up and Caron was on bottom. He, too, scored an escape to tie it at 2-2 and force a rideout.
Caron was on top and ended up cradling Angel with nine seconds left to secure his first state championship.
“In sudden victory, he got up first and I knew I had to go down and get up,” Caron said, “but I really didn’t expect to get a big cradle for a near fall. That was wild.”
“Colten came out there and put on a show in overtime. Wow!” Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. “That took a lot of guts right there. That kid was coming off bottom and (Caron) just cradled him up. That was huge.”
Caron (37-4) wrestled at 170 briefly early in the season before going to 160. He bumped back up to 170 for the Region 3 tournament, where he lost to Nicholas County’s Dalton Hanshaw in the championship match.
What’s more, Caron injured his shoulder in that match.
Doubt definitely crept in.
“I was kind of like, why did I bump up if I’m losing at regionals?” Caron admitted. “But I worked hard. My shoulder was a little tweaked, so I took like a week off and came back, started working hard. I came in this week just determined to come and get the title.”
It took a while, but he got it.
