For a wrestler who also happens to be one of the top stars on a state championship football team, the tradeoff there is getting a late start in the mat room.
Colten Caron was ready to get started once the final whistle was blown on Independence’s 42-7 win over Herbert Hoover in the state title game. But he had to not only catch up on practices, but had to get back into wrestling shape, which he will tell you is totally different from being conditioned for football.
The Patriots were three weeks into wrestling season, at Point Pleasant’s Jason Eades Memorial Duals, when Caron finally got to make his debut. He defeated Wahama’s Andrew Roush in a tough match to start it off before getting Braxton County’s Jackson Davis next.
In the first period of that match, Caron took an accidental shot to the head. Coach Cliff Warden immediately took Caron out of the match and his weekend was done.
And the weekend after that. And the weekend after that. He was back to where he started from.
“I was getting to where I needed to be conditioning wise,” said the 175-pounder, “and that just set me back.”
“I thought it had hit his forehead and he was going to be gashed open from the impact,” Warden said. “It wasn’t the forehead. It sort of hit him in the jaw. But it was nasty. Nasty impact.”
And so, Caron had to do more waiting. That would have been one thing had he only been waiting since the start of December. But Caron was coming off a state championship, which made the waiting doubly trying.
But that wasn’t his first good experience of the season in Huntington. Last January, Caron finally got to compete in the WSAZ Invitational for the first time — he had the flu his freshman year, then Independence was not allowed to make the trip the following year because of Covid.
Caron took advantage and came away with a runner-up finish at 170 pounds.
That served as a springboard for him the rest of the season — he did lose two matches, including the Class AA/A Region 3 final to Nicholas County’s Dalton Hanshaw, but he was unfazed and defeated Adam Angel of Class A state champion Cameron 4-2 for the state title.
“And SAZs can do that for you,” Warden said. “It could springboard you one direction or the other.”
“Not being there and coming back and giving that performance, losing in the finals, especially in (Mountain Health Arena), I want to be back … in the finals, but actually win next time,” Caron said. “It’s just kind of motivating me to win next time I’m (there).”
Which came a month later at the state tournament, in the same building.
“A few days after I won (the state title), I realized, ‘Hey, I actually won,’” Caron said. “And then it was really like, ‘All right, time to focus for football and focus for wrestling next year.’ Just get better.’”
He will return to Huntington Friday, when the Patriots join 57 other high school teams and 62 middle school teams at the WSAZ Invitational. Wrestling starts at 1 p.m. Friday (5:45 p.m. for middle school) and will pick back up Saturday at 10 a.m.
“I’m hoping I can make it this year and not get sick,” Caron said with a smile. “Hopefully I can win instead of falling one match short.”
One thing’s for certain, his conditioning will be tested. His first weekend back after the concussion was at the West Virginia Army National Guard Duals, where he wrestled only four matches.
“If you get back too fast and that happens again, you might be saying goodbye to the season,” Warden said. “It’s hard not to want everybody there all the time. If you wrestle a pretty tough schedule, you’re going to get guys dinged up. Hopefully you get everybody healthy in the end.”
“I was trying to just ease into it down there,” Caron said. “I wasn’t wrestling all my matches. I wasn’t full bore in that like I was at Winner’s Choice.”
That came a week later in Fairmont, representing the transition from duals tournaments to bracket season. Caron advanced to the finals, where he met nationally-ranked Roan Mustin of Waynesburg, Pa., and lost an 11-4 decision.
“You’ve just got to learn off it,” Caron said.
And what did he learn?
“I noticed my gas tank wasn’t there and I just need to work my shots a lot more. Get in ties to work my shot.”
He had plenty of time to work on that in the mat room. The Patriots have not wrestled since the Class AA Region 3 state duals qualifier on Jan. 17.
Caron (15-2) is in one of the toughest weight classes in the state’s toughest regular season tournament. Caron is seeded third behind No. 1 Gage Wright, a two-time state champion for Class AAA power Parkersburg South, and No. 2 Luca Felix, last year’s Class AAA 145-pound champion for the rising University Hawks.
As of Thursday night, Wright and Felix were ranked first and second in the state in Class AAA. Caron is the top-ranked 175-pounder in Class AA/A.
