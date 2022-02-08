Caron is clicking for Patriots

When Colten Caron competed at the WSAZ Invitational last month, he wrestled as if he may never be there again.
Maybe that's because he knows what it's like to not get the chance.
The WSAZ Invitational — affectionately known as Zs for short — is the top regular season tournament in the state, one that wrestlers look forward to competing in even at the middle school level. Caron was no different and ready to tackle it at the high school level.
He was denied the opportunity as a freshman because he came down with the flu. Last season, when the tournament was limited due to Covid, Independence was placed in quarantine and could not go. Caron could not have gone anyway — once again, he had the flu.
"My freshman year when it happened I was cutting a lot of weight, so that might have been a factor of it," Caron said. "Then my sophomore year, being the second year in a row, it was pretty sad."
Now a junior, Caron finally got his chance. Motivated by being denied the chance his first two years of high school, things went well.
"I really was just thinking I haven't been there the past two years. I'm just going to go out there and try to win it all," Caron said. "But I just fell a little short."
Caron dominated his way to the finals at 160 pounds, where he fell to Jacob Baier of Virginia power Christiansburg.
"For missing the last two years," Caron said, "it wasn't a bad tournament."
Caron calls it falling short, but others see it as further evidence of his steady improvement through the season.
In the week after the WSAZ, Caron won six more matches, including a 5-1 decision over Herbert Hoover's Wyatt Baldwin as the Patriots avenged an earlier loss with a 44-36 dual win over the Huskies. He also went 5-0 at the Larry Snuffer Slam at Shady Spring on Saturday.
Before the WSAZ, he defeated Ripley's Eli Koontz 8-1 for the Winner's Choice championship.
Caron is now 32-3 on the season and ranked fourth in the state at 160.
"He's just a good kid, comes from a great family, has wrestled for a long time," Independence head coach Jeremy Hart said. "Super easy to coach, listens to everything you tell him. He's a leader in here. That really helps. He's been doing this so long, he'll get the guys in the right spots, showing them technique and stuff in practice."
Two years ago, Caron was one of several freshmen who stepped up and gave the Patriots valuable points. And it went beyond that.
"Me and a few of the freshmen were close with the seniors, and coach Jug always used to tell us there needs to be more people to step up and help out with the team," Caron said. "So we took that opportunity to be leaders and really push the team to do better."
Caron's impact was immediate. He won a regional championship at 132 as a freshman, then won another at 145 last season. He didn't place as a freshman but finished fifth as a sophomore.
"Hopefully he can climb the ladder even higher this year," Hart said.
That, of course, is the goal for Caron, and all the way to the top. But he also wants his team — currently ranked third in Class AA — to get back to the top of the mountain, somewhere the Patriots last were in 2018.
State No. 1 and three-time reigning champion Point Pleasant definitely has a stranglehold on things, but the Patriots have improved week to week. Part of the reason for that has been slowly getting the team intact — largely, phasing in wrestlers who were members of the football team that advanced to the Class AA state championship game.
Among them is Caron.
"Conditioning is definitely not where it needs to be. It's kind of what all the football players said," he said. "Really I just don't think I'm at my highest potential right now since I didn't get the first few weeks to wrestle."
That's a scary proposition for his opponents. He has one more tournament — the Coalfield Conference Invitational this Friday and Saturday at Eastern Greenbrier Middle School — before regionals Feb. 18-19 to get started on the road he hopes leads to the ultimate success for himself and the team.
"Pushing the team to get to their best potential so we can get the team title," he said. "It's been a few years since we've had one, so that's definitely one of the bigger goals that I have in mind."
