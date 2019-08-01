Once an afterthought, the Captain Thurmond’s Challenge has blossomed into a triathlon that has garnered attention from outdoors enthusiasts from around the east coast.
In 2017, a trio of friends — Sarah Coffey, Toby Evans and Hilary Nicolau took up the responsibility of organizing the event. Two years later, they’ve been met with success and will seek it again as Fayetteville hosts the event again this Saturday.
“That first year we had way more people than we expected,” Coffey said. “It kind of blew us away. Last year we had a challenge where we had to eliminate the rafting part of the course, but we don’t think we’ll have that issue this year. If anything it looks like the river might be a little slow, but we’ll get it in.”
In 2017 over 75 people participated in the event, and that will again be the case. Between relay and rafting teams as well as individuals, the are 57 signups, amounting to over 90 individuals as the online registration closed on Wednesday.
“This is the most amount of people we’ve had sign up,” Coffey said. “And there’s still the possibility of adding more. The online registration is closed, but people can still come register to compete the day of. The prices for registering range from $75 to $170.”
The event itself, a triathlon that features running, biking and a stint on the river, hasn’t changed. The course remains 28.5 miles in length, taking the same route it has in previous years, with the exception of 2018 when the river course was removed due to rising water levels.
“There aren’t any major changes,” Coffey said. “We still give out prizes and this year we’ll be giving participants a shirt, sunglasses and a headband. After the event, we have an after party at Bridge Brew Works.
“I think over the last two years, we’ve learned how to really approach it. We’ve learned to start planning earlier. We start in January. New River Health Association has been our biggest sponsor over the last two years and they will be again. They help a lot.”
Registration for the challenge will be open at 7 a.m. in downtown Fayetteville on Saturday, where the race will begin. Also starting at 7 a.m. is a 5k run fundraiser, with all proceeds going to benefit the Fayetteville middle school soccer program.
For more information, please visit “Captain Thurmond’s Challenge” Facebook page.
