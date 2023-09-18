Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Trey Bowers, Independence football. Bowers ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 120 yards and a TD and returned an interception 40 yards for another score in his first game ever at safety in a 63-12 win over Shady Spring.
Aubree Cantrell, Independence volleyball. Cantrell posted an overall 34 kills, 18 blocks, 20 digs and two aces in the Nicholas County Tournament on Saturday.
Saira Diehl, Woodrow Wilson volleyball. Diehl had 14 kills and seven digs as Woodrow picked up wins over sectional opponents Oak Hill and Princeton.
Greenbrier West football defense. The Cavaliers intercepted three passes — Ethan Holliday returned one 70 yards for a touchdown — got safeties on consecutive series and held Buffalo to 44 total yards of offense in a 59-0 victory.
Neena McClintic, Greenbrier East girls cross country. McClintic posted a PR for the second consecutive race, winning the Chick-fil-A Concord Cross Country Festival with a time of 19:28.
Mary McGraw, Midland Trail girls soccer. McGraw made 19 saves in the Patriots’ 1-1 draw with Bluefield.
Ryan Oliveros, Summers County football. Oliveros ran for 142 yards two touchdowns and had 78 receiving yards and one score in a 68-6 win over Wyoming East.
Elijah Redfern, Woodrow Wilson football. Redfern had three touchdown catches to help Woodrow come back from a 21-7 deficit, and finished with six total catches for 105 yards in a 28-27 win over Bluefield.
Alexis Stack, Greenbrier East volleyball. Stack had 17 kills, 11 digs and two aces in a 3-0 win over Greenbrier West.
Haley Sweeney, Shady Spring volleyball: Sweeney had three aces, had only one error on 22 serves (95.5 percent), five digs and 16 assists in Shady Spring’s win over Herbert Hoover.
Kadien Vance, Westside football. Vance completed 9 of 14 passes for 216 yards and four touchdowns and also ran for 51 yards and a TD in a 49-6 win over PikeView.
Michael Vecellio, Shady Spring boys soccer. Vecellio had three goals and one assist in Shady’s 6-1 win over Pocahontas County.
Johnny Walkup, Nicholas County boys cross country. Walkup completed the Pipestem course in 16:49.4 to win the Chick-fil-A Concord Cross Country Festival.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
Readers can vote for their favorites at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
All candidates are chosen based on information made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 (leave a detailed message if no answer), or information can be emailed to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Voting will stop Wednesday at 11 a.m. The winner will be revealed in the Thursday edition of The Register-Herald.
