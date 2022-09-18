Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week.
Luke Dolin, Greenbrier East boys soccer. Dolin scored two of the Spartans’ four goals in three wins — including the game-winning PK against Woodrow Wilson — and assisted on another.
Layton Dowdy, James Monroe football. Dowdy was 5-of-9 for 146 yards and three touchdowns through the air, and ran for 94 yards and a TD, in a 41-0 win at Meadow Bridge.
Sophie Hall, Woodrow Wilson girls soccer. Hall scored four goals in the Flying Eagles’ 6-0 win over Princeton.
Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West football. Holliday had 17 tackles (four for a loss), intercepted a pass, recovered a fumble and forced another in the Cavaliers’ 61-0 win at Webster County.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price scored seven total touchdowns and scored seven two-point conversions on a 260-yard rushing night in a 68-0 win at Shady Spring.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
