Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Dale Bledsoe, Westside football. Bledsoe ran for 305 yards and five touchdowns in a 51-27 win over Mount View.
Joe Cochran, Greenbrier East boys soccer. Cochran had a big save in the first overtime and 12 overall in Greenbrier East's 3-3 (4-2 shootout) victory over George Washington for the Class AAA Region 3 championship.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. Kneeland closed out a successful season with a fourth-place finish at the Class AAA state meet Saturday at Cabell Midland High School. He completed the course in a time of 15:48.42, a personal best.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price scored five touchdowns and three two-point conversions to set a new West Virginia regular season scoring record with 300 in a 66-0 win over Wyoming East.
Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball. Sauvage recorded her 1,658th career dig to break the school record previously held by Abby Brown, who went on to play at West Virginia University.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.