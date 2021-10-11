Here are the candidates for the latest Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week (in alphabetical order):
Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County football. The junior running back carried 18 times for 140 yards and three touchdowns in a 57-13 win over Braxton County.
Zan Hill, Woodrow Wilson golf. The senior shot a 4-over 75 in the final round of the state tournament on the difficult Speidel Course in Wheeling to win the Class AAA state championship.
Logan Phalin, Independence football. The senior quarterback was 9-of-20 for 271 yards and four touchdowns and ran 11 times for 117 yards and two TDs in a 60-21 win at Midland Trail.
Judah Price, Independence football. The junior running back ran for 245 yards and three touchdowns and three touchdowns on 16 carries.
Shady Spring defense, football. The Tigers held Wyoming East to 116 total yards and came up with two turnovers to help out a struggling offense in a 6-0 win over the Warriors.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. It’s simple: If you don’t report your scores and stats, we can’t consider your athlete for Athlete of the Week.
Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 or 304-255-4477 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com.
You can also tag the Twitter address below.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber