Candidates for Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week

Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Dale Bledsoe, Westside football. Bledsoe ran for 274 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries in a 38-22 win over Liberty.
Kerri-Anne Cook, Westside golf. Cook earned low medalist honors with a 71 at the Class AA Region 3 championships to secure her second state tournament berth in three seasons.
Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East football. Danielson scored five touchdowns and ran for 214 yards on 21 carries in a 45-6 win over River View.
Noah Dotson, Greenbrier East football. Dotson kicked a Greenbrier East-record 44-yard field goal, five PATS, sent six kickoffs to the end zone for touchbacks and had a 66-yard punt in a 44-6 win over Hampshire.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson boys cross country. Kneeland set a course record with a time of 16:08 to win the Westside Invitational by well over a minute.
Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West football. Nickell carried 27 times for 203 yards and five touchdowns and had seven tackles, including two for loss, eight assists and a forced fumble in a 41-12 win over Shady Spring.
Judah Price, Independence football. Price ran for 212 yards and five touchdowns in a 44-16 win over Bluefield.
Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball. Sauvage had 17 aces, seven kills, 99 serve receives (only three errors), 15 assists and 77 digs in leading the Spartans to a 6-0 week.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @gfauber5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.