Here are the candidates for The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week:
Kaleb Clark, Nicholas County football. The running back had 220 yards and three touchdowns in the Grizzlies’ 42-16 win over Shady Spring.
Jaden Gladwell, Midland Trail. The quarterback completed 10 of 12 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in a 42-3 win over Tolsia.
Aidan Kneeland, Woodrow Wilson cross country. The sophomore finished third at the St. Marys Invitational at Cabell Midland, completing the state championship course in a time of 16:28.76.
Darmonte Mitchell, Woodrow Wilson football. The running back carried for 276 yards and five touchdowns in the Flying Eagles’ 49-21 win over Greenbrier East.
Dia Sauvage, Greenbrier East volleyball. The junior notched her 1,000th career dig. She had six sets, 48 serves received with just two errors, 23 digs, eight aces, four assists and two kills.
Voting on The Register-Herald Prep Athlete of the Week is now open at register-herald.com. Click on the story to vote.
The winner will be chosen by The Register-Herald sports staff. Any ties will be broken by the reader vote.
All candidates are chosen based on stats made available to The Register-Herald. Think we missed someone? Have your coaches or statisticians report their scores and stats to us each night. This can be done several ways.
We can be reached at 304-255-4475 after 5 p.m., or you can email your information to sports@register-herald.com, gfauber@register-herald.com and budy@register-herald.com. You can also tag the Twitter address below.
The winner will be revealed in the Wednesday edition of The Register-Herald.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber
